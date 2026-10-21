New ESPN Report Exposes Truth Behind Titans Abrupt Jordan Elliott Release

The Tennessee Titans abruptly cut ties with Jordan Elliott on Tuesday, issuing a brief statement regarding an incident at their team facility.

The front office initially stayed tight-lipped about the exact reason, but ESPN’s latest report pulled back the curtain on what went down behind closed doors.

“Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott was attempting to retrieve a gun from his car following an altercation with a teammate during practice last week, a source confirmed to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,” Adam Schefter reported.

Jordan Elliott’s Fallout with Titans OL JC Latham

The heated altercation reportedly took place between Elliott and offensive lineman JC Latham. Following the argument, Elliott went to the parking lot to retrieve his gun.

“A source confirmed to Garafolo that, after a dispute with offensive lineman JC Latham, Elliott went to his parked car in the players’ parking lot to get the gun. The gun never left Elliott’s parking spot, the source told Garafolo. Multiple media outlets first reported Tuesday night that Elliott attempted to retrieve the gun from his car.”

The whole incident went down last Thursday, as the team briefed in the statement.

“Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers helped to deescalate the situation, according to multiple reports,” ESPN’s report further added.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team provided additional context regarding the factors that pushed the situation to a boiling point.

“DT Jordan Elliott went to his car to retrieve his gun after a practice altercation with OT JC Latham last Thursday (Oct. 15),” Meirov wrote.

“After being told to leave the field, Elliott took off his pads and stormed out of the facility, then went to the players’ lot. Security cameras captured the sequence. Veteran DL John Franklin-Myers talked him down, and no one was hurt.”

NFL rules stipulate that players are not allowed to possess firearms at any team or league facilities.

Titans Cut DT Jordan Elliott

The Titans have swiftly sidelined him since the incident. Elliott didn’t practice Friday, and head coach Robert Saleh cited the reason as “dealing with personal stuff.” He was marked inactive for their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and didn’t make the trip to the Lucas Oil Stadium with his team.

The Titans signed Elliott to a two-year, $8 million deal just this offseason, in March 2026. With incentives, the deal is worth up to $ 8.5 million. How the financial fallout looks for Elliott after the reported reason for his firing remains unclear, though the Titans could take a small cap hit.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the Titans said in a statement Tuesday.