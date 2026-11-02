Titans’ Robert Saleh Drops Honest Cam Ward Take After Week 8 Loss

There hasn’t been much for Tennessee Titans fans to cheer about in the 2026 season, but Week 8 provided something they can be excited about for the future.

Quarterback Cam Ward had the best game of his career in the Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the L, Ward displayed the first-round talent that was expected of him when taken with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media after the loss and discussed the second-year player’s performance.

Saleh On Cam Ward’s Week 8 Performance

For the third time in his career, Cam Ward threw for more than 200 yards and logged two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

This is a major positive sign for Ward’s development, as he has thrown an interception in his last five games.

With a major performance under his belt, the Titans can use this to build for the future.

Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday after the loss to Cincinnati and dropped an honest take about Ward’s performance.

“Cam’s been getting better every week,” the head coach said. “And I know that the numbers don’t always show it… But it was good for him to get the numbers he’s been looking for.”

“And we still left a lot of yards out there. We’re a young offense still trying to figure it out… And even for Cam, there [are a] couple of ball security issues [that] popped in. There’s thing that he has to clean up. But it was definitely a really, really cool step in the right direction for him.

The Titans will enter their bye week on a loss, but it will give Cam Ward and the offense a chance to find ground to build on their 36-point display.

Titans Give Injury “Update”

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers and safety Kevin Winston Jr. both suffered injuries in the Week 8 loss, but both managed to return to the game.

Robert Saleh didn’t specify the injury the D-Lineman was dealing with, but noted that he was “battling a very, very bad injury” and also said that”a 75 percent JFM is better than most.”

Winston Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in the Bengals loss, but returned to action.

The HC said the team is still evaluating injuries and will have an update after the bye week.