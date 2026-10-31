Former Titans DT Jeffery Simmons Post Heartfelt Message After Trade to Bears

Jeffery Simmons played 106 games for the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Chicago Bears.

In Nashville, the defender earned four Pro Bowls and three-time All-Pro selections, while logging 46.5 sacks, 414 tackles, 31 pass deflections and nine forced fumbles.

Now playing in the NFC North, Jeffery Simmons posted a farewell to the Titans fanbase before making his first appearance for the Bears.

Jeffery Simmons Post Heartfelt

Drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jeffery Simmons has become a household name around the league.

The defensive lineman took to social media to thank the Titans organization and fanbase for his time in Nashville. Here’s what he had to say:

“Nashville…What can I say man…the emotions have been high since I was told that I was getting traded. I never thought I would be writing this, because as a player, I don’t think we can ever be prepared for a moment like this. The love I have for the city of Nashville is unmatched. For 8 years I have poured everything in me into Nashville and the Titans organization. Nashville became home.”

“I always pictured myself finishing what I started here, bringing winning football back to Nashville, and continuing to build something special with the Titans… And to Titans Nation…THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART! Since being drafted in 2019, you stood by me through it all. You embraced my family, supported my foundation, and allowed me to make an impact beyond football. That’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. My love for this city will never change, no matter what jersey I have on.”

Before being traded to Chicago, Simmons agreed to a three-year, $105.8 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Now, the Titans will look to find their new defensive tackle in Robert Saleh’s defense.

Simmons On Joining the Bears

Jeffery Simmons has begun practicing with the Chicago Bears and has taken to the podium.

“Man, I tell you, yesterday was pretty hard,” Simmons said. “I’m excited to be a Chicago Bear.”

“The trade told me everything I needed to know… This team believes in what they have here and they want it now.”

The Bears are 5-2 entering Week 8 and are looking like a playoff team. Simmons hasn’t played since 2021, when he recorded three sacks in the AFC Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeffery Simmons would likely make his Bears debut on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.