Titans Make Final Tony Pollard Trade Deadline Decision

The Tennessee Titans have made a decision about running back Tony Pollard, who was a popular name in trade rumors.

According to ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler, the Titans will not trade Pollard.

“The Titans are keeping running back Tony Pollard despite interest, per sources.”

Pollard has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Titans this season, who are currently 1-7 entering Week 8.

The running back has logged 595 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, while hauling in 14 receptions for 70 yards.

A one-time Pro Bowler in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, the RB has recorded 6,377 yards and 39 touchdowns in the run game, while producing 1,833 yards and five touchdowns in the pass game in his career.

Tony Pollard is in the final season of his three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans.

Titans Send Defender to AFC East

While Tony Pollard will remain in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans did make a trade before the 2026 trade deadline.

Earlier in the day, the Titans traded safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills in return for a 2027 2nd-round pick; Tennessee also sent a fifth-round draft selection.

“The #Titans are trading S Amani Hooker to the #Bills, with a 2nd round pick going and a 5th rounder coming back, sources say,” Ian Rapoport revealed.

Hooker has been another one of the Titans bright spots in a rough start to the first half of the season.

The safety has recorded five interceptions, six pass deflections and 52 total tackles across seven games.

A former fourth-round draft pick by the Titans in 2019, Hooker will leave the AFC South franchise after eight seasons.

In his time in Nashville, Amani Hooker has registered 17 interceptions, 45 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, a sack and 468 total tackles.

Why the Titans Kept Tony Pollard

One of the reasons why Tony Pollard remained on the team was because of quarterback Cam Ward.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Tennessee didn’t trade Pollard (and other members of the offense) because it helped the second-year quarterback develop.

Sources: The #Broncos and #Giants were among the teams interested in trading for #Titans RB Tony Pollard. But Tennessee was adamant for weeks that they were unlikely to move him, as he’s been vital to the locker room and the continued development of Cam Ward. https://t.co/JhyGZufqWX pic.twitter.com/ZzR7A3xOwh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

“Tennessee was adamant for weeks that they were unlikely to move him, as he’s been vital to the locker room and the continued development of Cam Ward.”

Week 10 was Ward’s best game as a professional, logging over 300 yards and two touchdown passes. In the same game, Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in three passes for 20 yards.

With the offense appearing to now find its groove, it would be a bad decision to trade Tony Pollard.