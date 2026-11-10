Titans Activate 18-Game Veteran Off IR, Place LB

The Tennessee Titans are coming off their bye week and are preparing to face divisional rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 10.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans announced on social media that the Titans have activated linebacker Dorian Mausi off the injured reserve (IR), among other moves.

“The @Titans have activated LB Dorian Mausi from Injured Reserve. The Titans have placed LB James Williams Sr. on IR. Also, LB Jimmy Ciarlo has been signed to the practice squad, and DB Derrick Canteen has been waived from the practice squad.”

Mausi was claimed by Tennessee back in 2025 after originally signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. The linebacker played every game in his rookie season, logging nine total tackles and a fumble recovery.

In 2026, the linebacker has played in just one game so far, against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. He has yet to record a tackle this season.

With Dorian Mausi back on the roster, the Titans made corresponding moves to the team.

Titans Make Other Moves

To make room for Dorian Mausi, the Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker James William Sr. on IR.

The linebacker was a seventh-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2024. In his career, the defender has logged 55 total tackles, a single and a fumble recovery across 36 games.

The Titans also made moves on the practice squad.

The AFC South team added linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to the p-squad and parted ways with defensive back Derrick Canteen.

Ciarlo is in his second season in the NFL and has logged just one tackle in his career. The defender was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

Canteen has been on and off the Titans’ practice squad and is leaving once more to make room for Ciarlo. The defensive back has yet to play a professional game.

Robert Saleh on Ward

Cam Ward had the best game of his career before the bye week, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdown passes.

Now preparing for the Jaguars, head coach Robert Saleh talked about the quarterback coming off the bye.

“We are going to continue working with him, continue finding ways to get better and we are going to ride the peaks and valleys and hopefully by the end of the year we’re hitting a stride where Cam is consistently playing at a high level,” the head coach said, via the Titans.

While the record may not help the Titans’ case, Ward can turn the season around with another week under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.