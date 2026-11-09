Titans Reveal Plans for $40.5 Million Trade Candidate

The Tennessee Titans appear reluctant to part ways with another important defensive player despite receiving trade interest in safety Amani Hooker.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Titans have received calls on Hooker but would prefer to keep the veteran safety in Nashville.

The development comes just hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant move to upgrade their secondary, acquiring three-time Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching Tuesday, Tennessee could face some difficult decisions regarding its remaining veteran talent.

Hooker is certainly an intriguing name to monitor, especially after putting together one of the best performances of his career.

Titans Receiving Trade Calls on Amani Hooker

According to Fowler, Tennessee has fielded calls from interested teams.

And although trading Hooker would fetch the Titans a nice return, Tennessee’s actual interest in doing so seems slim.

Much of their hesitancy to trade him stems from the fact that the 28-year-old has been one of the Titans’ few bright spots.

Hooker is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions this season, including an extraordinary three-interception performance against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 1.

He has also recorded six passes defended and has become an increasingly important presence in Tennessee’s secondary.

Head coach Robert Saleh certainly appreciates what Hooker brings to the table.

Following his remarkable performance against Cincinnati, Saleh revealed that he had texted Hooker to ask about the single-season interception record for a safety.

“I think he is going to break it,” Saleh said. “He is that special.”

Saleh also described Hooker as playing at a Pro Bowl level.

Tennessee has already made a significant move this season, trading defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears for a package featuring two future first-round picks.

Moving Hooker as well would represent another major departure from the team’s veteran core.

However, the Titans have plenty of reasons to at least listen to offers.

Jessie Bates Trade Could Have Major Implications for Titans

The timing of Jacksonville’s acquisition of Bates is interesting for Tennessee.

The Jaguars surrendered a second- and fifth-round pick to acquire the veteran safety, establishing a significant benchmark for what teams might be willing to pay for an established defensive back.

Bates has recorded 60 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception in nine starts this season. The 29-year-old is also a proven veteran with considerable postseason experience.

Hooker has been even more productive statistically this season, leading the Titans with five interceptions.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Tennessee could command a similar package. Bates has a more extensive resume, including multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro recognition, while Hooker’s contract situation and individual market will factor into any potential deal.

Still, the Jaguars’ willingness to surrender significant draft capital for a safety could encourage other teams to explore the position before Tuesday’s deadline.

For now, the Titans appear determined to hold onto Hooker.

But with multiple contenders potentially looking for secondary help and the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it will be worth monitoring whether an aggressive offer changes Tennessee’s position.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills could certainly use him as they try to bring home a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era.