Titans Trade Pitch Sends $40.5 Million Player to the AFC West

The Tennessee Titans are currently in their bye week, giving them time to evaluate the roster before the trade deadline.

Tennessee already traded Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade that gave the Titans two future first-round picks.

Teams vying for a Super Bowl push could make a last-minute push with the AFC South team to snag one of their better players.

One NFL writer dropped a trade pitch that would send a Titans defender to the AFC West before the trade deadline.

Titans Trade Idea Sends Defender to New York

The Tennessee Titans are off to a rough start in head coach Robert Saleh’s first season in Nashville.

The defense has been the better side of the ball, allowing 25 points per game, the second-worst in the league.

With the defense performing well, playoff teams may snag a Titans defender on the 1-7 team before the deadline.

The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper released a mock trade deadline list, including a pitch to send Titans safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

“Safety is a huge need for Buffalo, which has an elite offense and a struggling defense. The Bills wanted to solidify this position ahead of a potential Super Bowl run,” Popper wrote. “Hooker, a versatile safety, leads the NFL in interceptions. The offer: a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Hooker and a 2027 seventh-round pick.”

Hooker, who is in the second year of his three-year, $40.5 million contract, has been a standout player for Tennessee this season.

The safety has logged five interceptions (for 114 yards) and six pass deflections through seven games, while also totaling 52 tackles. In his career, Hooker has produced 17 interceptions, 45 pass deflections and 468 total tackles.

The defender hasn’t played in the playoffs since 2021 and could welcome the change of scenery in hopes of playing for a Super Bowl contender.

With the deadline in less than a week and the Titans season appearing to be a loss, the Bills could throw some resources for Amani Hooker.

Robert Saleh Praises Hooker

Amani Hooker has been a bright spot on the Tennessee Titans team despite the 1-7 record.

After the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Robert Saleh praised the defender and made a bold prediction for the rest of the season.

Saleh believes Hooker will break the safety’s single-season interceptions record, which is currently 12.

“I think he is going to break it, [because] he is that special,” the head coach said. “He is really playing at a Pro Bowl level.”