Former Titans 10-Game Starter Signs With AFC West Team

A former Tennessee Titans defensive starter has signed with a new team after a lengthy free agency.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Sources: The #Chargers are signing former #Ravens and #Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis. The former Alabama standout started 10 games for Tennessee last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He’s now fully healthy and back in the NFL.”

Armour-Davis last played for the Titans in 2025, playing in 10 games for the AFC South squad. In his time in Nashville, the defensive back logged 34 total tackles and two pass deflections.

The cornerback has recorded 54 total tackles and four pass deflections across 30 games in his career.

Now in Los Angeles, Jalyn Armour-Davis could help the Chargers get their first win of the season.

Robert Saleh on Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans will enter their bye week on a loss, but there was something positive in the loss.

Quarterback Cam Ward had the best game of his career, producing 304 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday and discussed Ward’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Cam’s been getting better every week,” the head coach said. “And I know that the numbers don’t always show it… But it was good for him to get the numbers he’s been looking for.”

“And we still left a lot of yards out there. We’re a young offense still trying to figure it out… And even for Cam, there [are a] couple of ball security issues [that] popped in. There’s thing that he has to clean up. But it was definitely a really, really cool step in the right direction for him.”

For the first time since Week 4, the second-year QB logged more than 200 passing yards in a single game.

A positive sign for the 1-7 Titans who enter their bye week, the offense has the opportunity to gather and fix itself in Week 10.

Saleh Praises Safety

Despite the struggle in the 2026 season, head coach Robert Saleh has praised a member of his defense.

Saleh said that Amani Hooker has been playing at a Pro Bowl level after the defender has logged five interceptions this season so far.

“I think he is going to break [the single-season safety interception record], he is that special.”

The record is 14 interceptions logged by LA Rams safety Richard Lane in 1952. While Hooker is almost halfway to the mark, it is unlikely. But if he continues performing at this level, it is not impossible.