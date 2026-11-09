Titans Get Troubling News on Potential Trade Chip

Yeah, this seems like something that would happen to the Tennessee Titans.

Perhaps they were hoping for a quiet bye week, but that changed on Sunday evening with some surprising news.

WKRN first reported that Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was involved in an incident at Nashville International Airport.

The rest of the details currently remain unclear.

“We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will not be able to comment any further at this time.”

Head coach Robert Saleh will speak with the media on Monday.

The timing is particularly interesting given Ridley’s uncertain future in Tennessee and the rapidly approaching trade deadline.

Calvin Ridley’s Trade Value Already Sinking for Titans

Ridley was reportedly available for a late-round draft pick as the Titans explored potential trade opportunities ahead of the November 10 deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that Tennessee could be willing to move the 31-year-old receiver for relatively modest draft compensation.

It’s not difficult to understand why.

Ridley has only been targeted 13 times, managing just six receptions for 91 yards through seven games this season.

He’s become an afterthought in Tennessee’s passing attack. Ridley played only 52.8% of the Titans’ offensive snaps, with rookie Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike emerging as more prominent options for quarterback Cam Ward.

That’s a considerable fall from grace for a receiver who signed a four-year, $92 million contract with Tennessee in 2024.

Ridley initially justified the investment, recording 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns during his first season with the Titans.

However, he managed just 17 receptions for 303 yards in 2025 before his campaign was interrupted by a broken fibula.

His production hasn’t recovered, and the Titans appear increasingly willing to move on.

Could Mysterious Airport Incident Derail Potential Trade?

Trading Ridley already appeared to be an uphill task for the Titans before the surprising airport incident report.

With the deadline approaching Tuesday afternoon, interested teams have very little time to investigate the situation and determine whether it could affect their willingness to acquire the veteran receiver.

No details about the incident have been publicly confirmed. There has been no official explanation of what happened, and the Titans have not indicated that Ridley is facing any disciplinary action.

A potential acquiring team would presumably want clarity before taking on Ridley’s contract and making him part of its locker room.

That’s relevant given his declining production and the financial commitment involved. Ridley is under contract through the 2027 season. However, there’s no guaranteed money on his deal after this campaign.

The Titans could already be facing a difficult market for a receiver who has struggled to make an impact this season. An unresolved off-field situation could make that process even more challenging.

Head coach Robert Saleh is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday, providing an opportunity for questions about Ridley’s status and the incident.

If there’s any hope of trading Ridley, Tennessee would have to convince wide receiver-needy teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, or Pittsburgh Steelers that Ridley is worth the risk.