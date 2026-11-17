Former Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson could be eyeing a return to the NFC East this week.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Gibson had a tryout with the New York Giants on Monday.

Gibson hasn’t played in the NFL this season. The 28-year-old hasn’t been on a roster in the league since the New England Patriots released him in February.

The running back began his career with Washington from 2020-23. During his first two campaigns, he gained 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Gibson ran for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns during his second season in 2021.

Gibson played the past two seasons for the Patriots.

Former Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Tries out for Giants

Gibson received an opportunity with the Giants this week with New York potentially looking for more backfield depth. New York was reportedly in the market to acquire a running back at the NFL trade deadline, but that didn’t materialize.