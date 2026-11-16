Commanders’ Famous QB Could Replace Drake Maye for Patriots

The Washington Commanders have a budding celebrity in quarterback Sam Hartman who can’t get on the field for their franchise, but is a candidate for a shot with the New England Patriots before making his debut as a reality television star early next year.

New England lost starting quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions early in a Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. The issue is likely to sideline Maye for several weeks, if not the remainder of the campaign, based on the coming determination of its seriousness.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday, November 16 that the Patriots are already seeking a QB addition given Maye’s health concerns.

“The #Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week, from free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has previously played for OC Josh McDaniels, to potentially adding a QB off another team’s practice squad,” Schultz posted to X. “Tommy DeVito is currently expected to become the starter.”

Sam Hartman Has Yet to Make Name for Himself as NFL QB

Hartman, 27, has never played a snap in a regular-season NFL game. However, he played six years of college football, in part due to his presence at the collegiate level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spent five years with Wake Forest before playing his final campaign at Notre Dame. Hartman threw for nearly 13,000 yards along with 110 TDs and 41 INTs across 48 games played at Wake Forest then tallied nearly 2,700 yards, 24 TDs and eight INTs during his 12-game run with the Fighting Irish.

Hartman joined the Commanders in April of 2024 as an undrafted free agent and has spent the overwhelming majority of his time with the franchise (now in his third professional campaign) as a member of the practice squad.

However, Washington did sign him to the active roster ahead of its Christmas Day game against the NFC East Division rival Dallas Cowboys last year. The Commanders started quarterback Josh Johnson in that contest, which they lost by a score of 30-23 at Northwest Stadium. And while Hartman suited up and watched from the sideline, he never got into the actual game.

Sam Hartman to Star in ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Early Next Year

While Hartman attained a modicum of fame as the quarterback of Notre Dame, which is among the handful of college football programs with a well-dispersed and plentiful fanbase that affords it a truly national reach, he is sure to find more fame as the star of ABC’s coming season of “The Bachelor.”

The network recently announced Hartman’s participation as its featured bachelor for the 30th season of the show, which will begin airing in March of 2027.

“Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor,” The Bachelor ABC account posted to X on Friday, November 13. “Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

Former Florida Gators and New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer — who also works as a college football analyst for ESPN, a subsidiary of ABC — will host Hartman’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Palmer starred in the show himself back in 2005 and took over as host in 2021.