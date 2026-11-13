Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Reacts to Sam Hartman’s Major Announcement

The Washington Commanders picked up a massive win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

While the team focused on that result for about eight hours, attention shifted Friday morning to Washington’s backup quarterback, Sam Hartman.

Hartman traveled with the team to New York, flew back to Washington, D.C., and then boarded another flight to appear on Good Morning America. ABC announced him as the next star of The Bachelor for its 30th season.

“Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor,” the show posted. The season will air on ABC and stream on Hulu beginning March 21.

Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor. 🌹 Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/MbUwN7jqiE — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 13, 2026

Hartman Speaks About Being the Next Bachelor

The 27-year-old made it clear that he feels nervous about joining the show but remains excited about the opportunity.

“[I’m] very nervous,” Hartman said. “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is gonna be pretty tough.”

Hartman also revealed that his teammates have offered him some advice, although he doesn’t plan to follow it or repeat what they told him.

“My teammates, they were giving me some advice on the plane ride back,” he joked. “Probably not going to listen to anybody on that.”

The former Notre Dame and Wake Forest star said he didn’t want to pass up the chance to find the love of his life.

“I think anybody in their right mind, if you get told, ‘Hey, you got a chance to go find the love of your life,’” Hartman added. “I know one thing: When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask you if you want to do it forever. And I don’t see any problem with that.”

Jayden Daniels Sends Message to Hartman

Among the teammates who publicly reacted to the news was Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s grown close with Hartman during their time together in Washington.

Daniels shared the announcement on his Instagram story and wrote, “I see ya steez.”

He also posted a viral GIF in the comment section of Hartman’s post.

Hartman currently plays on the Commanders’ practice squad and has been teammates with Daniels for more than two years.