Commanders’ Dan Quinn Makes Stefon Diggs Statement Amid Terry McLaurin Injury

The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1 coming off their bye week, and there’s a growing sense of urgency to turn things around before it’s too late.

Washington will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Week 8 without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who injured his knee during the Commanders’ Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With McLaurin sidelined, the Commanders will need other playmakers to step up on the outside, including veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Dan Quinn Makes Statement on Diggs

Speaking to the media on Monday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked whether Diggs’ role would change now that McLaurin is sidelined.

“[Stefon] is doing well,” Quinn said. “Workload shouldn’t change as much. I think it’ll be others that would climb up more. Antonio Williams is one that you’d see getting more targets. So we’ll look through the week as we go, but I like Stef, especially on the options, the third downs, the things that he can do. And so I would say the natural progression is probably Antonio some more. Not necessarily at the same spot, but a higher volume.”

Diggs’ workload should stay largely steady; Williams could see more targets and higher volume Dan Quinn: “Stef is doing well. Workload shouldn’t change as much. I think it’ll be others that would climb up more. Antonio Williams is one that you’d see getting more targets. So we’ll look through the week as we go, but I like Stef, especially on the options, the third downs, the things that he can do. And so I would say the natural progression is probably Antonio some more. Not necessarily at the same spot, but a higher volume.” — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 26, 2026

Diggs’ 2026 Season With Commanders

Diggs signed with the Commanders in free agency in August after the New England Patriots released him following his lone season with the organization, which ended with a Super Bowl appearance.

Through five games this season, Diggs has hauled in 24 receptions on 38 targets for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Other Commanders wide receivers who will need to step into larger roles alongside Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams include Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey.