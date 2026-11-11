Commanders GM Breaks Silence on Stefon Diggs Trade Speculation

The Washington Commanders surfaced in plenty of trade rumors leading up to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

However, they ultimately stood pat, making no moves as buyers or sellers and keeping their roster intact heading into the second half of the season. Washington begins that stretch Thursday night against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

While speaking on Junk Radio on Wednesday, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was asked about the trade deadline.

Commanders GM Addresses Trade Deadline Approach

Peters discussed the team’s approach to the deadline and revealed that other teams called Washington about players on its roster. The Commanders also made calls of their own while exploring potential moves, but nothing came to fruition.

“There were calls that were made on our players. I was on the phone a lot the last few days with teams inquiring on our guys,” Peters said. “Same thing with us, we looked for guys that could help us short and long term. We made some efforts but ultimately those guys weren’t moved.”

Did Commanders Entertain Trading Stefon Diggs?

Leading up to the deadline, speculation swirled about whether the Commanders would trade veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Peters faced a question about Diggs during his Wednesday appearance.

However, Peters declined to say whether Washington received calls about Diggs or explored trading him.

“I don’t want to get into specifics,” Peters said. “There was a lot of interest in a lot of our players.”

Diggs Speaks to Media Ahead of Thursday Night

With just over 24 hours until the 2-5-1 Commanders face the NFC East-leading Giants (5-2-1) in what could be a must-win game, Diggs spoke to the media about Washington’s current focus.

“[Expletive] happens, you can’t really control it,” Diggs said. “The process has stayed the same. We’ve been committed to it. We’ve been working pretty hard…commit to the process not the results.”