Jon Gruden Makes Blunt Statement on Commanders Before Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are essentially in must-win mode entering Thursday night’s divisional showdown against the New York Giants on the road.

Washington enters the game with a 2-5-1 record, while the Giants sit at 5-2-1 and firmly atop the NFC East.

If the Commanders lose, they’ll fall to six losses, and the gap between them and the Giants will grow even larger. Overcoming that deficit would be extremely challenging.

Jon Gruden Makes Blunt Statement on Commanders

Gruden made it clear that he doesn’t trust the Commanders right now, pointing to their decision-making and the injuries they’ve endured. As a result, he’s picking the Giants to win Thursday night.

“I gotta go with the Giants in this game,” Gruden said. “Washington as you know they’ve got a ton of injuries to key players… Jayden Daniels, this team cannot run the ball. They’re gonna lean on Daniels to do it all. Running and scrambling and completing passes.

“And on a short week I think it’s going to be really tough on Washington’s one dimensional offense. Plus I don’t know what Washington is doing at the end of the game last week. They couldn’t even throw a Hail Mary. I don’t trust Washington.”

THURSDAY NIGHT PREVIEW! Who are YOU taking tonight?? https://t.co/pCjNsm3Hwn — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 12, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington’s first matchup against the Giants several weeks ago ended in a 27-27 tie after the Commanders blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The game went to overtime, where Washington once again had a chance to win but committed one of the most costly end-of-game blunders.

Despite already being in field goal range, the Commanders let the clock run out without using a timeout and never got a chance to attempt a field goal.

Time and time again this season, Washington has shot itself in the foot. Daniels made it clear this week that the Commanders are running out of time to turn their season around.

He labeled Thursday’s game against New York “a must win.”