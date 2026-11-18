The NFL Draft is still a long way away, but now that we’re past the midway point of the NFL season, mock drafts will start flowing in periodically.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his first mock draft on Wednesday morning, predicting what will happen with the first 32 picks.

Commanders Predicted to Draft LSU Wide Receiver

There’s no secret that the Commanders could use some help on the outside. Right now, if the season ended today, they’d hold the 12th pick in the first round.

With that, they’re certainly not in range to land Ohio State Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith or Indiana’s Charlie Becker. Instead, Reid believes the Commanders will select LSU star Jackson Harris to give quarterback Jayden Daniels some much-needed help on the outside.

“Terry McLaurin turns 32 next September and will be coming off a season-ending injury. Stefon Diggs is on a one-year deal. And rookie Antonio Williams is best used as a complementary option. So the Commanders need to find Jayden Daniels a long-term WR1,” Reid wrote in his reasoning for the selection. “Harris has been one of the biggest risers in this year’s class regardless of position, emerging as LSU’s go-to target thanks to his smooth and reliable routes and ability to always create separation. He’s good in traffic too; his 15 contested catches rank fifth among FBS receivers. And he makes those catches look routine.”

2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 • Two QBs in the top 10🏈

• Another great WR class🔥

• Surprise names rising fast📈

https://t.co/r4lsOPqaSX — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 18, 2026

Harris’ College Career

It’s been an interesting college career for Harris, who committed to play at Stanford coming out of high school and ultimately spent two seasons with the Cardinal program.

However, after seeing little playing time, he transferred to Hawaii, where he made a name for himself by hauling in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 19.7 yards per reception.

That performance put him on head coach Lane Kiffin’s radar. In 10 games with the Tigers, Harris has caught 55 passes for 864 yards and nine touchdowns, with two regular-season games still to go.