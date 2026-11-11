Vikings Could Cut Veteran QB After Kirk Cousins Trade: Insider

The Minnesota Vikings have a new quarterback coming to town.

Minnesota acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL trade deadline. Expectations are Cousins will immediately start in Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

However, what the team will do at backup quarterback remains uncertain. With the Cousins trade, the Vikings now have four signal-callers on their roster — Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer in addition to Cousins.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested it’s not out of the realm of possibility the Vikings cut either Murray or Wentz.

“What the Vikings do at backup quarterback will be fascinating,” wrote Fowler. “Either Murray or Wentz can serve as QB2.

“There’s also the option to release one or place one on injured reserve.”

The Vikings wouldn’t have to create a phantom injury to do the latter.

“Murray already has an injury, and Wentz appeared to hurt his throwing hand Monday night,” added Fowler.

But the ESPN insider presenting the option to release either signal-caller is very noteworthy. It’s shocking, really, given the expectations the Vikings had for the Murray-Wentz duo when they dealt J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants in late September.

But Murray and Wentz have each struggled this season. Murray had five passing touchdowns in six starts while Wentz completed just 32% of his passes Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Will Vikings Release Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz?

With Fowler’s update, Minnesota cutting ties with one of its backup veteran signal-callers appears on the table. More than likely, though, the Vikings will do what they can to keep all three.

Cousins’s acquisition is a clear indication the Vikings are all-in on this season. Teams trying to win a division title and go on a Super Bowl run aim to have as much quarterback depth as possible.

As Fowler explained, the Vikings can retain their quarterback depth by placing either Murray or Wentz on injured reserve. That would rule out one of them for four weeks.

But during that time, it’s unlikely the Vikings would use three quarterbacks anyway.

If something happens to Cousins over the next month, Minnesota would still have the other veteran who is serving as his backup. Then after four weeks, the Vikings could activate whatever veteran went on injured reserve.

In the event Cousins stays healthy, then the quarterback on IR can continue to sit on injured reserve after the minimum four-week period passes.

Will the Vikings Cut Max Brosmer?

The health of Murray and Wentz isn’t the only factor that could impact Minnesota’s pending backup quarterback decision. So could how much the team likes having Brosmer.

Before the Cousins trade, Brosmer was the team’s QB3. That’s a role he’s held since the McCarthy trade.

Prior to that trade, though, Brosmer was on Minnesota’s practice squad as a fourth quarterback option.

If Murray and Wentz are both healthy enough to dress Sunday, the Vikings could keep all three veteran quarterbacks and release Brosmer. Then, they could re-sign the 25-year-old to the practice squad again.

There’s a risk in that because Brosmer would have to clear waivers. If the Vikings really want to retain him, they might not want to expose Brosmer to other teams.

But waiving Brosmer and then inking him to a practice squad deal is the best way to retain all four quarterbacks if they are healthy.

For now, the Vikings are dedicating four roster spots to quarterbacks. The team released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make room for Cousins after Tuesday’s trade.