Anaheim Ducks’ Losing Streak Exposes A Troubling Offensive Pattern

The Anaheim Ducks lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday night. It continued a troubling pattern that intensified last week.

Following their 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders, the Ducks are now 0-5-0 when scoring two goals in a game. The trend started on Oct. 7 when Anaheim lost 5-2 vs. the Edmonton Oilers. It continued last Tuesday when the Ducks lost 4-2 vs. the Calgary Flames.

Anaheim also lost 4-2 to the Boston Bruins last Friday and 5-2 to the New York Rangers on Monday. Considering these trends, the Ducks look like a team that won’t win many games unless they are putting at least three goals on the board.

Conversely, Anaheim is 4-0-0 this season when scoring three or more goals. They topped Vegas 4-3 in their season opener before defeating the Florida Panthers 3-2 in an overtime thriller. Anaheim cruised past Winnipeg 5-1 before beating Calgary 4-2 during their first matchup of the season.

Throughout this four-game losing streak, opponents have outscored the Ducks 16-8. So the question is: What can they do to get their scoring back on track?

Anaheim Ducks’ Young Core Must Start Stepping Up

It starts with Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Beckett Sennecke. Last season, Carlsson drilled 29 goals home, Gauthier scored 41 times, and Sennecke scored 23 times. This season, Sennecke looks like the only one who will take a step forward.

Before Tuesday’s loss, Sennecke scored five goals in eight games. That put him on an 84-game pace for between 52 and 53 goals. Carlsson and Gauthier each had two goals before Tuesday’s matchup. That put them on pace for 21 and 24 goals, respectively.

Neither Carlsson, Gauthier, nor Sennecke scored on Tuesday, putting them on track for even fewer goals at the moment. Through nine games, Sennecke would be on track to score between 46 and 47 times. Carlsson, meanwhile, is now on track for between 18 and 19 goals, while Gauthier clocks in a 21-goal pace. That’s not what fans need to see from their brightest young forwards.

If the Ducks are going to turn a corner and get back on track, it starts with Carlsson, Gauthier, and Sennecke. Others, like veteran Mikael Granlund, also need to step up and find the net more.

Injuries May Be Catching Up To The Ducks

Gauthier and Granlund recently missed time with injuries, but they were quick to return. Others, like Troy Terry and Ryan Poehling, could be affecting Anaheim. Four players posted 50-plus points for the Ducks in 2025-26, and Terry was one of them, finishing with 57 points and 19 goals.

Poehling was a solid secondary point-producer, with 36 points and 11 goals through 75 games. He was also one of Anaheim’s go-to players at the faceoff dot, and 60 percent of his starts at even strength came in the defensive zone. Poehling wasn’t exceptional at taking faceoffs, but he still finished with an average 48.4 faceoff win percentage.

Until the Anaheim Ducks get healthy, someone needs to step up and ensure this team can consistently score at least three, but ideally between four and five times a game.

The Ducks won’t always win by scoring three-plus goals per game, nor will they always lose when they score only two goals. But current trends show they are more likely to win if they score three or more times, and are more likely to lose when scoring two times or fewer.