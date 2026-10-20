Anaheim Ducks Announce Starting Goaltender Ahead Of Islanders Clash

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to rebound following their tough loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Anaheim’s road trip continues on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, and as confirmed by Daily Faceoff via Stephen Whyno, they will roll with Lukas Dostal. The move makes sense, considering they went with Ville Husso in Monday night’s loss.

Dostal is looking to bounce back from his previous outing last Friday, when he allowed four goals vs. the Boston Bruins on 22 shots. That said, Dostal put up an admirable effort last Tuesday when the Ducks fell to the Calgary Flames, finishing the game with 32 saves and a .914 save percentage.

Overall, Dostal is 3-3-0, with an .882 save percentage, a 3.17 GAA, and a .667 quality starts percentage. He and the Ducks are facing an Islanders team that is currently 20th in the NHL in goals scored, with 24, good for 3.00 goals per game. That could present a challenge for a team that allowed five goals the previous evening.

Ilya Sorokin is the confirmed starter for the Islanders, per Daily Faceoff via Stefen Rosner. Sorokin continues to be one of the NHL’s most dominant netminders, with a 1.68 GAA, a .940 save percentage, one shutout, and an .833 quality starts percentage.

Anaheim’s lines and pairings must find a way to break through both Sorokin and a stellar Islanders defense.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines And Pairings Against Islanders

The projected lines for Tuesday look similar to Monday night’s, per Daily Faceoff. So it remains to be seen if the Ducks will make changes before the puck drops. NHL.com also noted that “The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday.”

In the hours leading up to the Islanders clash, the projected first line is Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson, and Nikita Klepov, with Frank Vatrano, Mikael Granlund, and Beckett Sennecke on the second. Killorn and Vatrano played a role in ensuring the Ducks weren’t shut out on Monday when they assisted on Nick Jensen’s goal.

A.J. Greer, Roger McQueen, and Cutter Gauthier once again are the projected third liners. Greer tacked on a last-minute goal on Monday to make the final score a little more respectable. Tim Washe looks like he will center Jeff Malott and Judd Caulfield.

The projected defensive pairings include Jackson LaCombe and Noah Warren on the first, Tyson Hynes and Tristan Luneau on the second, and Pavel Mintyukov and Nick Jensen on the third. Jensen made his season debut on Monday and played a key role in spoiling Dylan Garand’s shutout bid.

Should these projections hold, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo, and Nikita Nesterenko will sit this one out. Troy Terry, Ian Moore, and Ryan Poehling are the listed injuries.

The Pressure Is On For The Ducks Come Tuesday Night

After losing three straight, the Anaheim Ducks can’t afford to fall to 4-5-0. Not with such a strong Pacific Division, even in mid-to-late October. The Ducks must get back to what made them so formidable in their first five games.

They scored three-plus goals in four of those five contests. Every time they scored at least three, the Ducks won. That should be a clue that they must find a way to score and score often against Sorokin and Co. The test begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT.