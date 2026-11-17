According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins have shown strong interest in RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson. They remain in the mix while the Detroit Red Wings try to come to some sort of resolution with the disgruntled blueliner. The Toronto Maple Leafs have also emerged as a team “lurking in the background”.

Elliotte Friedman says San Jose is trying, but nothing is close.

Edvinsson’s Situation Remains Unresolved

The Red Wings are running out of time to resolve the Edvinsson situation, and he appears willing to leave North America. Johnston reports Edvinsson is expected to return home to Sweden before the Dec. 1 signing deadline if he remains unsigned, though he’d prefer the NHL.

Frank Seravalli says Detroit is “kidding themselves” if it thinks he’ll sign, leaving a trade or an overseas deal as the likely outcomes.

Meanwhile, Frölunda’s GM is keeping tabs on the situation, but expects a resolution and reports peg Edvinsson’s ask at $11 million per season.

Bruins in the Mix?

Johnston notes that there are a few things work in Boston’s favor if they’re seriously making a push for Edvinsson. First, the biggest issue for Toronto is that they do not control their 1st-round picks in 2027 or 2028, which could be a major barrier to getting a deal done with Detroit. Second, they have serious cap hurdles to jump, including their tagging issue for next season. They can’t sign Edvinsson to his $11 million ask, nor can they carry major salary beyond this season.

If the Sharks aren’t really in the mix, that leaves Boston with a pretty good chance to make a move. They have two first-round draft picks they can deal, prospects, and NHL-ready players like Matt Poitras that could be dangled in a deal.

Time is on the Bruins’ side. The Red Wings only have till Dec. 1st to figure something out, or Edvinsson will not be permitted to play in the NHL this season. If he’s steadfast about not signing with Detroit and prepared to play in Sweden, it takes the leverage out of Detroit’s hands and puts it in Edvinsson’s. By association, the Bruins are assisted in their push.

The Red Wings Have a Lot to Lose

The Athletic’s Max Bultman argues that waiting could push a trade to the summer and cost interim GM Shawn Horcoff a chance to prove himself, so dealing before the deadline makes the most sense.

Horcoff is already being closely watched as the Dylan Larkin situation continues to take dramatic turns. If he botches both the Edvinsson and Larkin trades, it doesn’t speak highly to the odds that he gets the full-time GM position.

Perhaps the best deal is to get the final offers from the teams in on Edvinsson on the table and make a deal in the next week. If Don Sweeney is serious about the defenseman, now might be the time to strike.