Bowen Byram Sabres-to-Blackhawks Contract Questioned After Aho Embarrassment

Bowen Byram still has a long career ahead of him with the Chicago Blackhawks. He can still turn into the high-end defenseman they believed they were getting when they sent a big package to the Buffalo Sabres for him and then signed him to an expensive contract extension.

But the early returns have been less than positive.

The latest rough patch came Saturday night. Byram and the Blackhawks were on the power play when they turned the puck over to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sebastian Aho pushed toward the Chicago goal, and Byram skated to cut him off.

Aho proceeded to stop on a dime, fake a shot, get Byram to slide right on by, and then score at a different angle.

He sure made Byram look silly:

AHO OUTWAITS BYRAM FOR A DISGUSTING SHORTY 🤯 https://t.co/1xJAZ43VUH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2026

The clip had fans in the replies immediately wondering just how much money Byram makes.

So far, he hasn’t quite looked worth it.

Bowen Byram Contract

Byram is currently on the second year of a two-year deal that pays him $6.25 million per year, but that’s before his contract extension with Chicago kicks in.

Starting next season, Byram will be paid $12.5 million per year for six seasons.

He’s just 25 right now, and so the Blackhawks were clearly investing in a guy they believe can be a top-pairing defenseman for the next half decade.

It is a lot of money, though. No one on the Sabres is being paid that much.

For reference, the Rasmus Dahlin cap hit in 2026-27 is $11 million.

The Blackhawks certainly weren’t going to trade for Byram just to let him leave after this season, so an extension was always in the card. It’s just an incredible amount they finally decided to pay him.

Bowen Byram Trade Details

For those a little fuzzy, the trade sent two assets to Chicago and three to Buffalo.

The Blackhawks got Byram and Jordan Greenway.

The Sabres got Louis Crevier along with the Nos. 4 and 45 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

At No. 4 overall, Buffalo took young defenseman Daxon Rudolph. He’s now off to a flying start in his freshman college season at the University of Denver.

The Sabres used the No. 45 pick as part of a trade for Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger. In a way, he could serve as an immediate replacement for Byram.

The Greenway factor adds a little complication, and he actually started well in Chicago, but in general it was Byram for three quality assets.

The Blackhawks need Byram to be the best player to come out of the deal for Chicago to feel like the trade winner.

At the moment, though, Byram is slipping and sliding his way through the early part of the campaign.