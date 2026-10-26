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Sabres on Alert for Dylan Larkin Trade

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 06: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin hasn’t made it particularly easy on his current team to honor his trade request.

Larkin has a no-trade clause, and he initially included just three teams on an approved trade list. It was always going to be tough for the Red Wings to find an adequate offer from those teams.

The latest reports indicate Larkin has expanded the list to 10 teams, but one is notably not on there: the Buffalo Sabres.

That’s particularly notable on Monday because a report out of Buffalo suggests that the Sabres actually could find a way to line things up for Larkin anyway.

Sabres’ Dylan Larkin Trade Update

Chad DeDominicis, the founder of the Expected Buffalo podcast, broke the news Monday that the Sabres and Larkin could be connected:

He acknowledges right off the bat that the trade list would be a hurdle to clear. Given that Larkin hasn’t wavered on Montreal’s interest, maybe he wouldn’t do it for Buffalo, either — although the Sabres are a United States-based team and have one of Larkin’s Olympic teammates, Tage Thompson.

The Sabres’ best chance is likely if the Larkin saga drags on longer. If he still wants to get traded, and he still hasn’t, maybe he’d open up his list further.

It’s not likely, but as long as Larkin remains with the Red Wings, something still has to give at some point.

A Potential Fit

There is a relatively obvious return fit in a trade: Josh Norris.

There have also been multiple folks posting on social media that Larkin would make sense as a pseudo-replacement for the departed Alex Tuch.

This isn’t something that seems imminent but rather is just worth watching for Buffalo fans. If news of a Larkin trade list expansion emerges at some point, maybe the Sabres would be in position to pounce.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres on Alert for Dylan Larkin Trade

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