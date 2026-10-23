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Sabres Get Major News on Connor Hellebuyck Trade

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Winnipeg Jets could have Connor Hellebucyk back in the fold.

The Buffalo Sabres have been after Connor Hellebuyck since the summer.

Essentially since the moment the Winnipeg Jets‘ three-time Vezina winner made it clear he wanted out of town, the Sabres have been one of the frontrunners.

It was reported over the summer that Hellebuyck even approved the waiving of his no-trade clause if the destination was Buffalo.

The deal never happened then, though. It appears the Sabres and Jets probably couldn’t quite agree on the cost.

That set the stage for all that was to come.

It’s been a multi-month saga with Hellebuyck and the Jets still remaining together into the 2026-27 NHL season.

Hellebuyck hasn’t been playing, but he’s remained a part of their organization, and they haven’t seemed to be in a rush.

That is, until Friday.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade News

The news on Friday morning is coming out in bits and pieces.

There’s this post from insider Elliotte Friedman saying that the saga is over:

There’s also a lot of activity pointing to the Carolina Hurricanes as Hellebuyck’s final destination.

TSN insider Darren Dreger also has news that the trade could be happening on Friday:

Friday was a key day specifically for the Jets. They had put a team-imposed suspension on Hellebuyck to keep him away from the squad while they worked to complete a trade. Hellebuyck has reportedly been staying sharp in Michigan.

But Friday is when that suspension ran out. Hellebuyck conceptually could report to the Jets, and then they’d have to decide what to do about potentially playing him.

If they do indeed complete a trade, they won’t have to worry about that.

Why Sabres Wouldn’t Get Connor Hellebuyck

If the deal does indeed go a different direction, it becomes quite clear that the Jets and Sabres couldn’t agree on a package.

Buffalo was invested in this pursuit for months. If there had been an offer they were willing to make that the Jets were willing to accept, it would’ve happened by now.

It may have become more complicated once this season got started and the Jets felt good about the play of Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson in goal. If they had once wanted Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Buffalo, that was probably no longer the case now, making it tougher to put together the full package.

Until the news is official, Sabres fans can hold onto hope. One way or the other, though, it seems this deal is finally getting done — even if it isn’t to Buffalo.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres Get Major News on Connor Hellebuyck Trade

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