Sabres’ Goalie Trouble Not Going Away Amid Trade Rumors

If the Buffalo Sabres’ current goalies were dominating in the crease this season, maybe the trade rumor mill would feel different.

All those reports and fake posts and suggestions that the Sabres are working to get Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, or even many social media engagement-seekers sharing that a trade is already done — those would take on a different tone if Buffalo’s goalies were getting the job done.

But the early stages of the season have not been a banner stretch for these Sabres goalies.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has struggled.

Colten Ellis hasn’t been much better.

And the Sabres don’t even have Alex Lyon right now. He remains out with an injury.

As long as these struggles keep up, even if no other moves are made, there’s going to be this looming concept that the Sabres may have no choice but to make some kind of move, whether it’s Hellebuyck or something else entirely.

Sabres’ Goalie Issues

Luukkonen was in the spotlight recently when he allowed an overtime game-winning goal to Montreal’s Cole Caufield (pictured atop the article), but that wasn’t really his fault. The Sabres flubbed a 3-on-1 at the other end, allowing Caufield to be wide open heading toward goal.

But a lot of UPL’s struggles have been his own fault. His numbers are worse across the board from last season.

So far, Luukkonen has faced 171 shots and allowed 24 goals. That means he’s saving 86.0% of shots against him.

His goals against average is 3.59.

Ellis, who may have been the third goalie if not for Lyon’s injury, has gotten three starts so far. He has seen 59 shots and allowed eight goals. That’s an 86.4% save ratio, and he’s allowing 3.19 as his goals against average.

Neither of those sets of statistics is good enough in the long run. The Sabres won’t reach their ceiling if their goalies can’t do at least a little bit better than that.

The question the Sabres have to answer is if a trade is the only way to fix it.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Timeline

Hellebuyck can return to the Jets as soon as Friday, which has some believing that this will be the week he’s traded.

But given that he’s been on the block for months and not moved yet, it seems unlikely Winnipeg would rush all of a sudden.

The Sabres also might have to figure out a different destination for UPL if they bring in Hellebuyck, because it’s not clear the Jets would want Buffalo’s goalie in return.

So in essence, there are a lot of moving parts here. This is far from concluded. All that’s clear is that the Sabres need whoever is in their net to play better.