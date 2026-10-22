Sabres’ Need For Connor Hellebuyck Trade Made Clear Again

The Buffalo Sabres continue to get underwhelming performances from their goalies.

Connor Hellebuyck continues to remain conceptually available for a trade from the Winnipeg Jets.

Is the match ever going to get made?

That’s a question that Sabres fans continue to ask after a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in which a soft goal early in the third period — a bank shot off the back of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen while he was pulled out of position — was part of Buffalo’s undoing in an underwhelming home loss.

The Sabres’ front office has said the right things about being pleased with the goalies that they have on the roster right now.

But if Hellebuyck really does get moved, he’s certainly a guy who would make Buffalo better.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update

The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn covers the Sabres, and he has seen up close all the reasons that Buffalo should or shouldn’t trade for Hellebuyck.

In his postgame article after the loss to the Flyers, Fairburn spelled out why the Hellebuyck discussions aren’t going away.

“That third-period goal was just the latest example of how a bad goal can swing a game,” Fairburn writes. “Last season, the Sabres had a top-five save percentage in the NHL. Luukkonen was a big part of that. So was Alex Lyon, who has been on injured reserve all season after a preseason upper-body injury. He’s getting close to returning, but he’s also 33 and has mostly been a tandem goalie during his career. Buffalo’s third goalie, Colten Ellis, has started only two games this season, and neither went particularly well. His save percentage is .864, and his goals-against average is 3.19. There’s a reason the Connor Hellebuyck chatter just won’t go away.”

If the Sabres’ goalies were playing better, the speculation wouldn’t be as intense. But Buffalo’s fanbase knows that this team needs better play in net, whether from someone they already have or from someone new.

Complicating Factors

Part of the problem for Buffalo is that the Jets aren’t in a hurry to trade Hellebuyck.

“The Winnipeg Jets continue to dig their heels in while trying to extract the best price possible for the 33-year-old goalie,” Fairburn writes. “Until he’s traded, the possibility of adding one of the best goalies in the league is going to be tantalizing. Maybe Hellebuyck’s team suspension ending Friday will finally bring some clarity to the situation. But it’s a persistent topic of conversation in Buffalo as long as the goaltending remains an issue. And though the Sabres have other issues, goaltending has been a recurring problem through 10 games.”

It’s also hard to know how a trade might impact the Sabres negatively in another area on the ice.

“Adding Hellebuyck isn’t as easy as pushing a button; without knowing how steep a price the Jets are after, it’s tough to know whether a deal is even worth it,” Fairburn writes. “The Sabres’ forwards have gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, so it’s not as if Kekäläinen can afford to further subtract from that group. Depending on the price the Jets eventually get for Hellebuyck, passing on him could be the right move.”

The reality is, though, that until Buffalo’s goaltending improves, Hellebuyck’s name is going to keep coming to mind.