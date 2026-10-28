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Zach Benson Took 12 Games to Score a Goal — But This is Why Sabres Don’t Care

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SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Zach Benson #6 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after he beat Ivar Stenberg #41 of the San Jose Sharks to score an empty net goal in the final minute of the third period at SAP Center on October 27, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Zach Benson didn’t score a goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ first 11 games of the regular season.

It wasn’t the kind of start anyone would’ve drawn up for the young winger who became a Buffalo darling during his pestering playoff performance in the spring.

Benson entered this season with loads of hype. He got a new contract and was ready to deliver on his potential over the course of a full season.

But then Benson didn’t score a goal for 11 games. People noticed. He was the focus of an article by The Athletic analyzing the top players who have struggled scoring in the early going.

There are two things to take away from the fact, then, that Benson scored in game 12. He nabbed an empty-netter in a 2-0 Sabres win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. His drought is over.

Zach Benson Does Things His Way

The first point is that even as Benson hasn’t scored goals, he hasn’t changed his approach.

That even included on his empty-net goal itself, when Benson made it happen very much his way.

“Benson needed a goal in the worst way and finally got his first of the season with an empty-netter to finish off the win,” The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn wrote after the game. “The play was Benson at his best: The Sharks had the extra attacker on the ice as Benson was hounding the puck. When Sharks rookie Ivar Stenberg let his guard down for a moment, Benson swiped the puck away and scored falling down.”

That’s the picture at the top of this article, the moment after the puck went in, Benson triumphantly on the goal sheet.

Zach Benson Impact Stats

A player like Benson, with a relentless motor, will never be measured just in goals anyway.

Even without scoring goals early this season, Benson has helped the Sabres control games while he’s on the ice.

“He has been one of the Sabres’ most impactful forwards all season despite the scoring drought,” Fairburn writes. “During his five-on-five minutes, the Sabres have a 94-42 advantage in scoring chances along with 66 percent of the expected goals. The goal production will come.”

Those stats are ridiculously dominant. It’s clear that Buffalo is better with Benson on the ice.

The fact that it took him some time to actually find the net might show a little bit about potential growing pains for Benson, but not a lot — he’s still a hugely impactful player for the Sabres, goals or not.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Zach Benson Took 12 Games to Score a Goal — But This is Why Sabres Don’t Care

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