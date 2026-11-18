Few NHL teams would look forward to facing the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center, given their stellar track record at home.

Only the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals have figured out how to beat Carolina at Lenovo Center so far in 2026-27. What’s more? Florida and Washington outscored Carolina 6-2 in their home arena on Sep. 29 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Since then, not a single team has beaten the Hurricanes inside Lenovo Center. Including the Capitals, who visited Carolina at Lenovo Center again on Oct. 13 and lost 4-2.

Carolina is boasting a six-game winning streak in Raleigh since those two losses as they return home from the Global Series. Note that Carolina is considered to be 7-1-1 at home, as they were the designated home team for one game in Finland.

Per EdgeHalla, Carolina’s stellar showing at home this season ranks fourth in the NHL. That trend has continued since last season, when Carolina went 29-10-2 in their home arena.

On Thursday, Carolina will put their stellar record at home on the line when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Presents A Worthy Challenge For The Carolina Hurricanes

The Canadiens boast a ton of strengths, including a phenomenal record on the road. Heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Montreal is 7-2-1 on the road, which ranks third in the league.

That record will change at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s matchup with New Jersey. Either way, expect Montreal to be a tough opponent for the Hurricanes on Thursday night. If there is any leverage for Carolina, it is that they will be well-rested while Montreal is on a back-to-back.

Still, the Hurricanes wouldn’t have seen the ice in a game situation in five days. That could imply that Carolina shows some rust early, and Montreal can take advantage. On the flip side, Montreal could be a little exhausted after facing off against New Jersey.

Hurricanes Two-Game Homestand Gets No Easier After Montreal

Carolina will get Nov. 20 off before they turn around on Saturday, Nov. 21, and face off against the Edmonton Oilers. That matchup will bring its fair share of fireworks, with two potential Hart Trophy contenders, Sebastian Aho and Connor McDavid, going head-to-head.

Edmonton has been road warriors so far in 2026-27, with a sparkling 10-0-1 road record. That ranks first in the NHL. Regardless of whether the Carolina Hurricanes beat Montreal on Thursday, their biggest test will come on Saturday against Connor McDavid and Co.

That Saturday showdown will feature two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams. As of Wednesday evening, Edmonton is ranked first in scoring with 91 goals. The Hurricanes are second, with 87 goals.

Overall, Carolina will face two worthy opponents who are more than capable of making them stumble at home. That said, if Carolina beats Montreal and Edmonton, then the Ottawa Senators will be the only team standing in Carolina’s way of continuing their streak heading into December.

The Hurricanes may be among the NHL’s most exciting and high-octane teams. But if they want to keep their home winning streak going, they will have their work cut out for them.