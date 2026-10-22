Hurricanes Doing Things Differently For Connor Hellebuyck Trade

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be one of the teams most heavily linked to a potential trade for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk.
Hellebuyck has wanted out of Winnipeg for months, but the Jets certainly aren’t in a rush. That hasn’t cooled the rumor mill. The Hurricanes appear to be competing with teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Utah Mammoth to get a trade done.
Some have speculated on a Friday deadline for the Jets on this, because that’s when Hellebuyck’s team-imposed suspension ends, but after waiting this long, it doesn’t seem like Winnipeg would all of a sudden hurry things up now. The Jets are waiting to get the best offer.
It’s interesting to some in the hockey world that the Hurricanes are this invested, because they haven’t necessarily gone after goaltending like this before.
Hurricanes’ Connor Hellebuyck Pursuit is Different
NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote in a new article on Sportsnet on Thursday that yes, this is different for the Hurricanes — and it’s different specifically because of Hellebuyck.
“This pursuit is a definite departure from Carolina’s standard operating procedure on goaltenders,” Seravalli writes. “Historically, the Canes haven’t devoted much (cap space or assets) to goalies. The difference is a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber hasn’t been up for grabs.”
Seravalli does acknowledge in his article that when the Hurricanes want someone, they’re relentless.
“If there’s one thing you can say about Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky, it’s that when he focuses on a difference maker available, he’s like a dog on a bone,” Seravalli writes. “The groundwork for a Mikko Rantanen trade made on a sleepy Friday night in late January a couple years ago was laid the previous summer and the two sides kept in touch as Rantanen’s contract negotiations hit a wall in Colorado.”
Carolina’s interest in Hellebuyck began even while the Hurricanes were still trying to win last season’s Stanley Cup.
“Tulsky has been all over Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets since word broke – while his team was still playing – that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner was looking to be dealt,” Seravalli writes. “He’s similarly played the long game and we’re reaching the witching hour now with Hellebuyck’s suspension ending.”
Whether or not a deal gets done soon remains to be seen, though.
Waiting Game
The Hurricanes, like the rest of the NHL, remain in a holding pattern here.
The Jets certainly know which teams want Hellebuyck and likely have a good idea of what the offers look like, too, but so far, nothing.
“If Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is feeling any time constraint, he hasn’t shown it, as sources say his tone in talks has indicated no additional urgency,” Seravalli writes.
Carolina has proven in the past to be persistent. That could pay off in the end with Hellebuyck, even if it requires plenty of patience.
Hurricanes Doing Things Differently For Connor Hellebuyck Trade