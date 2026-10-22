Hurricanes Doing Things Differently For Connor Hellebuyck Trade

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be one of the teams most heavily linked to a potential trade for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk.

Hellebuyck has wanted out of Winnipeg for months, but the Jets certainly aren’t in a rush. That hasn’t cooled the rumor mill. The Hurricanes appear to be competing with teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Utah Mammoth to get a trade done.

Some have speculated on a Friday deadline for the Jets on this, because that’s when Hellebuyck’s team-imposed suspension ends, but after waiting this long, it doesn’t seem like Winnipeg would all of a sudden hurry things up now. The Jets are waiting to get the best offer.

It’s interesting to some in the hockey world that the Hurricanes are this invested, because they haven’t necessarily gone after goaltending like this before.

Hurricanes’ Connor Hellebuyck Pursuit is Different

NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote in a new article on Sportsnet on Thursday that yes, this is different for the Hurricanes — and it’s different specifically because of Hellebuyck.

“This pursuit is a definite departure from Carolina’s standard operating procedure on goaltenders,” Seravalli writes. “Historically, the Canes haven’t devoted much (cap space or assets) to goalies. The difference is a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber hasn’t been up for grabs.”

Seravalli does acknowledge in his article that when the Hurricanes want someone, they’re relentless.