Mark Jankowski News Emerges Before Hurricanes-Bruins Clash

There is a marquee matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening.

Carolina is 9-2-2 through its first 13 games played this season, and Boston has also gotten off to a very fast start with a 9-2-1 record over its first 12 contests in the early part of the new campaign.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, they will get a pair of reinforcements back to the fold in the form of Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Announce Pyotr Kochetkov News Before Bruins Game

Mark Jankowski Good to Go Before Bruins Game

Per multiple reports out of the Carolina Hurricanes’ morning skate on Tuesday, Mark Jankowski is good to go for the Canes contest against the Boston Bruins.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Jankowski):

“Jankowski has been sidelined for Carolina’s last four games with a lower-body injury, but he’s expected to be an option for Tuesday’s clash. After initially skating as the 13th forward in practice, Taylor Hall was seen leaving the ice after five minutes, so Jankowski stepped into his role on the second power-play unit. It remains to be seen whether Jankowski will play Tuesday, so his status, along with Hall’s availability, will be monitored leading into Tuesday’s warmups. When healthy, Jankowski has been effective with six goals across nine outings this season.”

So, the report is that both Hall and Jankowski will be available, but it’s then up to coach Rod Brind’Amour regarding how many shifts both will play.

Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff wrote (on 10/27):

“Taylor Hall left the ice about five minutes into this morning’s skate, but Rod Brind’Amour said he thinks he’s alright. Mark Jankowski says he feels good to go, and Brind’Amour said he’s an option for this evening.”

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin for 3 Players

Taking a Quick Look at Mark Jankowski in 2026-27 & Beyond

Mark Jankowski has perhaps gotten off to the best start of a season in his career in the early goings-on of the 2026-27 campaign.

In nine games played thus far, he has logged six goals and one assist.

Jankowski is an 11-year NHL veteran and has been with the Hurricanes for parts of the past three seasons.

Across 491 total games played in his career, he has a total of 152 points (85 goals, 67 assists).

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Major Taylor Hall Update Ahead of Bruins Game