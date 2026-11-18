There may be some encouraging news for the Chicago Blackhawks after Connor Bedard left the game with an apparent injury. The team is still concerned, and the forward is headed for further testing, but two details suggest the situation may not be as serious as it first looked.

Bedard went down the tunnel after appearing to hurt himself on a faceoff, favoring his right shoulder and slamming his stick in frustration. Head coach Jeff Blashill offered little in the way of updates, only saying there would be more tests and that, when he was told by a reporter it didn’t look good, he said, “It looked like what it looked like.”

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard is headed for further testing, but they are concerned. "It looked like what it looked like." Hopefully, there is good news to come…no one wants to see this https://t.co/GSLRxsSwRC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 18, 2026

There Is Potentially Good News

The first positive sign came shortly after the game. Bedard walked out without a sling or brace on his right arm. That’s notable, since the right shoulder is the one he injured last December, and the real fear is that he reinjured something that kept him out of the lineup for some time. A significant dislocation would be devastating for Bedard and the team.

The second piece of potentially good news came from a physician’s video breakdown. Sports medicine doctor Brian Suttererer offered his thoughts on Connor Bedard‘s injury, suggesting it may not be a shoulder injury at all.

It’s Bedard’s reaction to the injury that he feels is the most telling. With his elbow bent and his arm positioned as it is as he stakes off the ice, this doesn’t appear to be a serious shoulder injury. “I have never seen anybody dislocate their shoulder and hold their arm in this position,” he explained.

“Typically they have their arm down at the side; they have it tucked in, because if anything, it often is impossible and hurts a lot because of the joint being out of place to have any sense of lifting it up.”

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He pointed out that an opponent’s stick appeared to come down and strike Bedard squarely on the right hand during the faceoff, and Bedard quickly pulled the hand away. In his view, the way Bedard held his arm tucked up did not match a typical shoulder dislocation. He suggested a hand or finger injury is more likely, which would be a far better outcome.

None of this is confirmed. Testing will determine the real answer, and a shoulder injury could still mean multiple weeks out or, if surgery is required, the end of his season.

The Blackhawks Can’t Afford to Lose Bedard

The Blackhawks are already having a tough start to their season. They sit second-last with 14 points. Losing Bedard would give them plenty of reason to pack it in.

Teammate Ian Cole stressed what Bedard means to the team. “He’s an elite, world-class NHL hockey player,” Cole said, adding that the group will need to “elevate by committee” while he is out.

The Blackhawks are expected to provide an update once testing is complete. This doesn’t look good. However, initial viewings of the video in greater detail suggest that Bedard might have avoided something much worse.