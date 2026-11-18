The Chicago Blackhawks may have picked up a rare win on Tuesday night over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, but it came at a steep cost.

Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard, who had already missed the first several weeks of the season after recovering from a training injury he suffered during the summer, appeared to injure his shoulder while taking a face-off against Nick Paul; he immediately departed the ice while slamming his stick on the ice.

He instantly went down the tunnel toward the dressing room and didn’t return; he was ruled out for the rest of the game. And now, the latest update on his health is being provided by head coach Jeff Blashill.

Chicago Blackhawks Head Coach Jeff Blashill Provides Key Update On Injured Captain Connor Bedard

According to head coach Jeff Blashill, not much has changed with Bedard’s condition, which he said, “It looked like what it looked like,” following Tuesday’s game.

“I had a real quick conversation with him (Tuesday) night, not much really this morning,” Blashill said of Bedard via NHL.com. “He’s a tough kid. He’s a tough young guy. His pain tolerance is super high. He’s frustrated like anyone would be.”

“I haven’t look at the video back-to-back yet, but I think in both instances, when he went to take the face-off he actually hit the opponent’s stick on the way down,” Blashill said. “It’s like you’re not expecting that and it jerks yourself a little bit. It was the exact same thing in a lot of ways.”

Bedard’s left shoulder was surgically repaired; the current ailment is to his right shoulder. Because he’s right-handed, his right shoulder took the brunt of the pressure while attempting to take the face-off in which he injured himself.

“We knew there was a high risk of it coming back out,” Blashill said via Ben Pope. “Not just [on] faceoffs; just high risk. He knew the odds. That’s the reality of it. We’ll have to move forward. But part of what he is as a centerman is taking faceoffs. I do think there’s ways to take them without picking your stick up and coming down, so that’s also something we’ll explore.”

Connor Bedard Missed The First Several Weeks Of The Season

Bedard, who has dealt with multiple injuries during his short NHL career since being drafted first overall by Chicago in 2023, missed the first few weeks of this current season after suffering an on-ice training injury over the summer.

He’s appeared in 15 games so far in 2026-27, and has seven goals with 11 assists for the Blackhawks, who are in the second-to-last position in the Western Conference, ahead of only the lowly Vancouver Canucks.

Bedard has played in a total of 234 NHL games, and has scored 82 goals with 139 assists for 221 points, and has 160 penalty minutes.