If Sidney Crosby ever decides to leave Pittsburgh, the Colorado Avalanche are one of the first teams that come to mind. They’ve been linked to the Penguins captain before, and with news that Pittsburgh is making veterans available via trade, they’ll likely be linked to him again.

Is Crosby Going to Be Traded?

The Penguins captain is unsigned beyond this season and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Toronto Sun insider Bruce Garrioch called him the most intriguing player to watch and said it’s up to Crosby whether he wants to be traded to a contender before the deadline.

He’s maintained that he’s not looking to leave Pittsburgh and when asked about the recent comments by Kyle Dubas about the direction the Penguins are going — not adding players to help the team win this season — Crosby said it changes nothing for him personally.

Still, fans and analysts are wondering if this is the season he’s finally moved (or agrees to a trade).

Why the Colorado Avalanche?

Garrioch named Colorado and the Montreal Canadiens as potential landing spots. This wouldn’t be the first time a trusted insider/reporter has made the link.

In 2025, Chris Johnston agreed the Avalanche and Canadiens are the teams first in mind, though he cautioned that the list wouldn’t necessarily end there and stressed that Crosby isn’t at that point yet.

Colorado’s appeal is easy to see. The Avalanche are a perennial contender with elite talent, which fits what an aging superstar might want from the final stretch of his career. They, along with the Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild, would be frontrunners if trade talks ever got serious. That said, that isn’t reporting anything is imminent.

As for Colorado, beyond his connection and friendship with Nathan MacKinnon, the fit is a bit less obvious. Earlier reporting from Pierre LeBrun, in a different context, said the Avs have “a million centers, as is,” and that depth could make it harder to find room for Crosby. Cap space and trade assets would also be questions.

Is The Crosby Situation Worth Watching?

Nothing says Crosby is leaving. Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas has said the choice is Crosby’s, and his agent, Pat Brisson, said Crosby “isn’t in any rush to make a decision” on his future. The Penguins could also re-sign him before July 1, which would end the speculation.

If the Penguins keep losing and names start going out the door, one has to wonder how long Crosby will hold on. He’s as loyal a player as there is, but a move to a team like Colorado could benefit everyone.

For now, the Avalanche are a name to watch, not a team with a deal in motion. But as Crosby’s decision draws closer, Colorado will likely stay near the top of every list. They should be near the top of Crosby’s list too. And if MacKinnon’s injury lasts longer than expected, the Avs certainly could use a top NHL center.