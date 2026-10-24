Colorado Avalanche Star Says Teammate Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

The Colorado Avalanche are loaded with stars. But Martin Necas reminded everyone that one other player deserves to wear the “star” label.

After the Avalanche blew past the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Friday night, Necas didn’t forget to credit Artturi Lehkonen, who finished with a goal and an assist.

Via Coby Maeir of the Avalanche team site, Necas said of Lehkonen:

“He’s very underrated. He’s always in a good spot. He creates so much space out there for me and MacK to play a little bit around and have the puck on our stick. It feels like every time he gets the puck, it’s a chance. He’s a great player. He plays great defense. You don’t really find players like him.”

Lehkonen is enjoying a career season early in 2026-27, with 13 points and nine goals in 11 contests. His only shot on goal found the net Friday night, allowing his season shooting percentage to surpass 50.0. It now sits at an eye-popping 52.9.

While Lehkonen won’t reach the same level of stardom as MacKinnon, Necas, or Cale Makar, he has still been one of Colorado’s best secondary assets. Lehkonen’s goal and assist on Friday gave him his 100th goal and assist during his time with the Avalanche.

Martin Necas Reveals What Makes Artturi Lehkonen So Effective

One part of Necas’ quote about Lehkonen jumps out: “He creates so much space out there for me and MacK to play a little bit around and have the puck on our stick.”

This drives home the fact that Lehkonen isn’t just benefiting from MacKinnon’s and Necas’ presence on the ice. He indeed is. But it’s also a two-way street. Necas reminded everyone that Lehkonen has a massive impact on his and MacKinnon’s production.

That is where Lehkonen’s positioning, two-way play, and ability to constantly make something happen when the puck is on his stick come into the fold. With the way Lehkonen has upped his game even more, Colorado could be in for a historically good season. They are currently scoring 4.27 goals per game, and Lehkonen is a big part of it.

Lehkonen On Pace To Join MacKinnon, Necas, and Makar In Rare Feat

Lehkonen’s current production puts him on pace for 99 points in 84 games, well surpassing the point-per-game mark. Should Lehkonen keep up that pace, he will record his first-ever point-per-game season.

So far in 2026-27, MacKinnon (20 points in 11 games), Necas (14 in 11 games), and Makar (11 in 10 games) are on that same pace. It would be tough for anyone to consider Lehkonen underrated if he hits that milestone once the NHL Playoffs begin in Apr. 2027.

If the Colorado Avalanche maintain their high-octane ways and Lehkonen continues to keep up his monster season, he should have no trouble getting there. Lehkonen and the Avalanche will get their next chance on Sunday when they skate into Nashville to face the Predators.

Nashville is currently allowing over three goals per game. That gives the Avs a good chance to keep up their high-powered offense.