Simon Edvinsson Return to North America Raises Questions

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is reportedly returning to North America after spending time in Sweden this fall.

Edvinsson, who remains unsigned, was willing to report to Detroit’s training camp this fall. However, the 23-year-old and the organization could not agree on a potential contract, leading Edvinsson to remain in his home country.

But now, a new report suggests that Edvinsson is returning to North America as he’s looking to work with NHL-caliber trainers.

Insider Chris Johnston first reported the situation, declaring that this move is an encouraging sign for all sides, but does not mean something is imminent.

“He wants to work for a trainer back in North America that he feels comfortable with,” Johnston said. “Not necessarily a sign that there’s been a breakthrough on the contract front, but the fact that he is coming back does symbolize some good things.”

So, it doesn’t seem like the Red Wings and Simon Edvinsson are close to working anything out. Still, the move raises questions about a potential trade coming down the pipeline, hence the desire to return to North America and be in game shape.

Simon Edvinsson Could Be Preparing for a Potential Trade

Simon Edvinsson returning to North America does not necessarily mean the Detroit Red Wings are close to signing him. It could, however, put the defenseman in a better position if another organization decides to make a serious push to acquire him.

With teams reportedly linked to Edvinsson, his return gives potential suitors an opportunity to get a better sense of where things stand physically. Working with NHL-caliber trainers could help him get back into game shape, while allowing interested clubs to assess whether he is ready to step straight into an NHL lineup.

Clubs like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, and Utah Mammoth, who have been reportedly in the mix, will want Simon Edvinsson to step in right away. That’s why it makes sense for the RFA blueliner to be ready to hop over the boards at any time.

Nothing suggests a deal is imminent, and Simon Edvinsson’s return should not be treated as confirmation that a trade is coming. Still, he is putting himself in a position to be ready if an opportunity emerges. For a player whose contract situation remains unresolved, that flexibility could prove valuable.

Red Wings May Need a Deal Signed Quickly

Detroit may have reached the point where getting Simon Edvinsson under contract is becoming too important to put off much longer. The Red Wings season is already beginning to circle the drain. So, there could be a serious desire to just get a deal done quickly.

If the season continues to unravel, interim GM Shawn Horcoff could face increasing pressure to find a solution. Detroit needs stability on the blue line, and Edvinsson represents a potentially important piece of its long-term plans. Losing more time while the sides remain apart would only complicate matters.

That does not mean the Red Wings should simply cave to every contract demand. Term, salary and the team’s future cap flexibility still matter, particularly for a club trying to build a sustainable contender rather than chase a short-term fix.

But there is a difference between holding firm in negotiations and letting a valuable player sit out indefinitely. If Detroit believes Simon Edvinsson can help turn things around, finding a financial compromise may be preferable to watching the season slip away while the stalemate drags on.