Red Wings May Have Drastic Response To Larkin Trade Leverage Move

Dylan Larkin appears to be ready to sit until the Detroit Red Wings make a trade. It’s a power move meant to motivate his current team to send him to a new one. However, the move might have financial consequences.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Red Wings could respond to Larkin and his agent pulling the ‘I’m sitting out’ card with a power play of their own.

Red Wings Could Suspend Larkin

Dreger posted, “It’s possible the Red Wings suspend Larkin. If that’s the case, and a trade isn’t imminently made, Larkin would forfeit $41,237.11 each day.”

Much like the Winnipeg Jets did with Connor Hellebuyck when he chose not to report to camp (and didn’t have permission), the Red Wings could file to suspend Larkin. That would mean they aren’t responsible for paying him his salary during the time that he’s out.

Dreger reported earlier, “Clearly CAA and Larkin feel like there are trades with teams on his 10-team list that have been close and could have been finalized. Hence, they apply pressure. Detroit doesn’t appear interested in a futures-driven return and can’t make a bad trade. The Wings need a decent player or two for Larkin.” In other words, Larkin and his agent believe the Red Wings have been dragging their feet on a trade. They’re prepared to call Detroit out on this, pushing for a deal.

Unfortunately for Larkin, if the NHL approves the bid to suspend him, there’s no real rush to trade him while he’s suspended.

It really only makes sense for Detroit to go this route. If a player refuses to play, the franchise has the right to withhold payment on their salary. It’s an expensive decision for Larkin, and because it’s not coming from the team (and injury precaution), they have every right to seek financial relief.

Larkin Wants Out of Detroit

Larkin wasn’t simply taking a maintenance day when he sat out Detroit’s practice on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later, word has come out that he won’t suit up for the Red Wings on Thursday night either, and general manager Shawn Horcoff plans to release a statement on the situation.

Elliotte Friedman writes, “We will see how Horcoff addresses this, but it sounds like the current plan is for Larkin not to play until he is traded.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan noted: “Multiple teams remain in the mix for Dylan Larkin. Hearing his side is putting pressure on Detroit to see a deal through. I believe Minnesota has had one of the stronger offers so far, and the Wings are seeing who else may step up.”

This could get ugly before it gets better. Like the Hellebuyck trade in Winnipeg, things were not necessarily friendly behind the scenes. Larkin seems to have decided it’s time to go. The Red Wings have decided they won’t be pushed around or rushed. It’s a game of chicken, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.