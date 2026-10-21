Red Wings Keep Overcoming A Problem That’s Getting Harder To Ignore

The Detroit Red Wings are barely overcoming one major problem that is forcing them to play catch-up hockey early in games this season.

In nine games, Detroit has surrendered the opening goal in seven of those contests, or 77.8 percent of the time. EdgeHalla listed Detroit finishing 2-2-3 in those games (2-2-2 when not accounting for the double shutout against the Canadiens). So it’s not a debilitating problem yet. That said, the question is: How much longer can the Red Wings keep doing this before it becomes a major issue?

Across an 84-game pace, if the Red Wings keep allowing the first goal in 77.8 percent of their games, they will finish with 65 points in such matchups. Since they are 1-1-0 (22.2 percent of the time) in games when they score the first goal, they are on pace to ultimately end the season with 84 points, or a .500 points total.

Still, it is hard to keep up that pace. Teams figure each other out as the season progresses. Through nine games, opponents have provided a blueprint for how to get ahead of the Red Wings early.

While Detroit has been battling back lately and making games interesting, they will have a tough time in the third period if opponents figure out how to stifle them for all 60 minutes. For the Red Wings, Game 10 and beyond must be about figuring out how to stop perpetually chasing games.

Red Wings Have An Opportunity To Turn A Points Streak Into More Victories

The Red Wings may be in last place in the Atlantic with just nine points, but they are remarkably on a five-game point streak (2-0-3 since Oct. 10). In that span, Detroit was on the wrong end of a double shutout, allowed a goal in overtime vs. the Devils, and lost in a shootout on Tuesday against the Kraken.

They also beat the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation and the San Jose Sharks in a shootout. Look at those recent games, and you can wonder what may have been if the Red Wings played those teams in a 60-minute frame the same way they played the Kraken in the third period on Tuesday, which ultimately led to overtime and a shootout thanks to Alex DeBrincat.

There are a few teams listed above that the Red Wings could have jumped out to an early lead against. Montreal and New Jersey are both allowing 3.33 or more goals per game. Seattle (34 goals allowed) is allowing 3.4 goals per contest. Detroit could have taken advantage, but either failed to score (Montreal) or found themselves down in the third period (New Jersey, Seattle).

Detroit Can Set Things Right In Two Upcoming Matchups

Detroit’s next two games are coming up against the Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 22) and Calgary Flames (Oct. 24). Heading into Wednesday, Vancouver (51 goals allowed/11 games) and Calgary (37 goals allowed/eight games) have surrendered more goals than any other team in the Western Conference.

They will also face the Chicago Blackhawks (36 goals allowed/nine games) on Oct. 29. That gives the Detroit Red Wings three opportunities to play a full 60-minute game without allowing opponents to pull ahead early.

A clash with the Edmonton Oilers (Oct. 26) is sandwiched between the Calgary and Chicago matchups. Detroit will need all the momentum it can get before facing one of the NHL’s hottest offensive powerhouses. Edmonton is the last team the Red Wings need to play catch-up hockey against.