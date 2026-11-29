Defenseman Simon Edvinsson has hit crunch time. If he’s looking to play, he must either sign a new contract with the Red Wings or another team via trade by Dec. 1.

For Detroit, it’s one trade saga down, potentially one more to go, depending on what they do with Edvinsson. At this point, the stakes are rising.

Via the Sportsnet Staff, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared on Saturday Headlines:

“Edvinsson has been doing some Zoom calls and some conversations with teams, and one team that has entered the picture recently is Utah. I think initially they were trying to talk to him. At that point in time, he wasn’t sure. Now, either he has done or he will be doing something with Utah.”

Utah wouldn’t just be a phenomenal trade partner with Detroit — they can check all the boxes regarding Detroit’s asking price.

Red Wings’ Trade Pitch That Sends Edvinsson To Utah

In this trade pitch, Utah gets:

Simon Edvinsson

Detroit gets:

Caleb Desnoyers, C

Jack McBain, C/LW

Ethan Belchetz, LW

2027 first-round pick (Utah’s own)

Desnoyers and Belchetz fulfill the high-end prospect requirements.

The fourth-overall pick in 2025, Desnoyers could be NHL-ready by next season. He made the jump to the AHL this year and currently has three goals and 10 points with the Tucson Roadrunners. Desnoyers recorded 22 goals and 78 points in 45 games in the QMJHL last season with the Moncton Wildcats.

Pairing Desnoyers with the recently added Michael Hage would potentially give the Red Wings a lethal one-two combo in time.

Belchetz was the 17th-overall pick in 2026. He brings a ton of size, clocking in at 6’5, 229 lbs. He is currently a freshman at Michigan State, where he has four points and two goals in 12 games. Last season, Belchetz concluded his junior hockey career with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, with 34 goals and 59 points.

McBain fulfills the roster player requirement, and he would give Detroit even more edgy play. McBain has been a stalwart with the Coyotes/Mammoth since 2021-22. He has just eight points and four goals in 28 games, but McBain’s 108 hits would give opponents yet another reason to hate playing Detroit from a physical play standpoint. McBain can also win defensive-zone faceoffs regularly.

The first-round pick fulfills the draft currency requirement. One that Detroit could turn around and package into another trade for yet another high-end prospect or an NHL-ready talent.

Detroit And Utah Would Both Win Out Should They Make Trade

Utah finds itself in seventh place in the NHL’s toughest division — despite having 31 points. With 98 goals against, defense has been Utah’s biggest weakness all season. Getting a player like Edvinsson, who isn’t afraid to hit, block shots, or shut down plays while pitching in offensively, would be a godsend.

The Mammoth possess the assets to meet Detroit’s asking price. But they may need to clear additional cap space or sign Edvinsson to a short-term deal before committing to a lucrative long-term contract.

Now that Edvinsson is actively taking Zoom calls with Utah and other teams, a trade could be imminent. It will be an interesting next few days.