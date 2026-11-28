John Gibson got off to a horrendous start with the Detroit Red Wings. That changed in Friday’s win over the Blue Jackets.

In Oct. and Nov. 2025, Gibson looked finished as a goaltender. Then between Dec. 2025 and Apr. 2026, he reminded everyone that he was still one of the NHL’s better netminders.

Last season, Gibson had no choice but to step up. A 38-year-old Cam Talbot was his backup. Talbot’s career was fading toward its twilight. Ironically, Talbot is now in Columbus as its number-two goaltender, perhaps in the final stop of his career.

This season, Gibson once again struggled through October and most of November. The difference? There is a potential long-term answer in the Red Wings’ net as his number-two, Daniil Tarasov.

Tarasov is 4-4-2 this season, with a .930 save percentage, a 1.88 GAA, two shutouts, and a .667 quality starts percentage. He is also in his age-27 season and has more miles left in the tank than Gibson.

As for Gibson? His numbers heading into Friday were a 4-8-1 record, an .862 save percentage, a 3.54 GAA, and a .286 quality starts percentage. Then on Friday afternoon, he stepped up and shut out the Blue Jackets.

While it’s true the Red Wings allowed 18 shots on goal and blocked 20 of them — two more blocked shots than what made it to the net — it was a badly needed performance for Gibson. And it may be the catalyst for a repeat of last season.

John Gibson Started Cooking In Dec. 2025 After A Shutout Win

On Dec. 8, 2025, Gibson enjoyed an epic outing against the Vancouver Canucks. He made 39 saves as Detroit defeated Vancouver 4-0.

It was a massive turnaround, with Gibson finishing 0-4-1 in Nov. 2025, with an .852 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA. At that point, Gibson looked like another bad veteran acquisition during the Steve Yzerman era.

Fast-forward to Dec. 2025, and Gibson went 9-1-0, with two shutouts, a .925 save percentage, and a 2.21 GAA. It’s worth noting that five days after Gibson recorded that first shutout on Dec. 8, he recorded another one, this time against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13.

He finished the season with 57 starts in 57 appearances, with a 29-22-4 record, a .901 save percentage, a 2.72 GAA, four shutouts, and a .509 quality starts percentage. Now, Gibson can repeat recent history if his shutout over Columbus sparks a turnaround.

Gibson Won’t Be Under As Much Pressure With Red Wings

Unless something changes and Detroit starts playing more consistently — especially offensively — they won’t figure to compete for a playoff spot. With Tarasov’s emergence, Gibson won’t likely be asked to man the net 57 times in 2026-27.

Gibson, in the final year of his contract, could even become a viable trade candidate for Detroit if the Red Wings aren’t contending by Mar. 2027. Ultimately, trading him if Tarasov and Sam Montembeault prove to be viable, durable netminders could further help Detroit in its retooling effort.

Therefore, Gibson will be worth keeping an eye on. If he starts playing good hockey, a few things can happen. Detroit may turn a corner and surprise the NHL. If that’s the case, Gibson will likely stay in town.

Should he play well and Detroit isn’t near a playoff spot in Mar. 2027, there may be a chance he gets traded. Either way, he will be worth rooting for this season.