On Nov. 22, the Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin to the Canadiens. Montreal is 0-3-0 since the trade, including two blowout losses.

If there is any good news for the former Red Wings captain, it’s that he has two assists in three games with his new team. Larkin also has a minus-4 since he debuted with Montreal in its 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 23.

Montreal then lost 6-0 to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 25, which saw Florian Xhekaj gain notoriety for his trip on Fedor Svechkov. On Saturday, Montreal faced and got crushed 6-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In short, opponents have outscored Montreal 14-3 since Larkin first took the ice for the Canadiens. That isn’t the best start in the world for a player who wanted to be traded to a surefire playoff contender.

Make no mistake. The trade is a week old, and all teams have their rough patches throughout an 84-game season.

This doesn’t mean Detroit won the trade because they won their first two games with Kirby Dach in the lineup and Montreal lost its first three with Larkin in the lineup. Nevertheless, it is ironic.

Montreal traded for Larkin because they felt he was a missing link — if not the missing link — to making another deep playoff run. Maybe more. Detroit got a reclamation project in Dach, but prospect Michael Hage was the real prize.

Dylan Larkin Has Been Up And Down Early With Montreal

Larkin may have factored in two of Montreal’s goals, but he has yet to find the net with the Canadiens. It’s not like Larkin hasn’t been shooting the puck — he has nine shots on goal since his debut with Montreal.

Head coach Martin St. Louis has also shuffled Larkin to different lines. While he remains firmly planted as the 2C with the Canadiens, Larkin had Alexandre Texier and Alex Newhook flanking him against the Kings and the Avalanche.

On Saturday, he started the game centering Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, per Arpon Basu. Chances are, Larkin and the Canadiens will settle in and figure out a lineup that works for them going forward. At the moment, it appears Montreal will be forced to play a game of trial and error until further notice.

Montreal’s problems extend beyond how to best utilize Larkin. Or, at least, who the best wingers are to line him up alongside. The Canadiens’ special teams were nonexistent on Saturday — 0-for-3 on the power play, while their penalty kill allowed three goals on five tries.

They have struggled all year on the man advantage. Larkin has yet to help them out at 5-on-4. The power play was his specialty in Detroit.

Larkin Will Never Get His First Week In Montreal Back

Conventional wisdom says that the Canadiens will break out of this slump, contend for, and earn a playoff spot. Detroit, on the other hand, will more than likely end up with a lottery pick.

But that doesn’t take away from the first week following the trade. Nobody saw Detroit winning two straight and Montreal losing three straight.

Detroit, regardless of what happens on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators, responded as well as one could have to the fallout. Larkin, meanwhile, has yet to win his first game in a Canadiens uniform.