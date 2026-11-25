The Detroit Red Wings are playing Daniil Tarasov more often as they venture deeper into the second quarter of their 2026-27 season.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Max Bultman shared that Tarasov will again backstop Detroit on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite everything going on with the Red Wings this season, Tarasov remains a primary bright spot. He will go into Wednesday night against a struggling Canucks team with a .927 save percentage, a 1.98 GAA, two shutouts, and a .625 quality starts percentage.

Should he keep performing this well, Detroit will already have a big decision to make regarding Tarasov’s future with the team. This past summer, Tarasov signed a team-friendly one-year deal with a $2 million cap hit, which was pretty much a “prove-it” deal.

So far, Tarasov has proven he can play consistent hockey in the net. Meanwhile, John Gibson, who has one year left on his deal, has proven the opposite. Through 14 games, Gibson’s numbers are far below Tarasov’s, with an .862 save percentage, a 3.54 GAA, and a .286 quality starts percentage.

Things can change — Tarasov can see his numbers revert to roughly average, and Gibson could embark on a tear. But as it stands, Detroit, with a retooling lineup, must decide if Tarasov is worth keeping around long-term. He will only be in his age-28 season next year and could have a lot of good hockey left.

Tarasov’s Performance Warrants Consideration For An Extension

Since Tarasov signed a one-year deal, he won’t be eligible for an extension until Jan. 1, 2027. But that date is fast approaching.

Tarasov has already played more than solid hockey for Detroit between Oct. 9 and Nov. 18. That is roughly one month and nine days. With a bad hockey team in front of him, keeping up his current pace will make Detroit’s looming decision that much tougher.

With Detroit getting younger, but not shy about extending veteran talent — Alex DeBrincat, for example — there is a decent chance Detroit would extend Tarasov. Having a steady presence in the net also won’t rush Michal Postava or Trey Augustine into the spotlight.

They can either keep developing in Grand Rapids, or one of them can play in a timeshare role with Tarasov. There is also Sam Montembeault, acquired in the Dylan Larkin trade, who will be competing to stick around. Should Tarasov and Montembeault prove their worth, they could also hold down the net in Detroit while the prospects keep developing.

Red Wings Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Canucks, Nov. 25

Ansar Khan shared the projected lineup at Detroit’s optional skate on Wednesday. Andrew Copp is slated to lead the charge, centering DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond.

Meanwhile, Marco Kasper, Emmitt Finnie, and Viktor Arvidsson are projected to round out the top six. Newcomer Kirby Dach remains slated to center Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and J.T. Compher.

As for the fourth line, Michael Rasmussen looks like he will center Mason Appleton and Keegan Kolesar.

Ben Chiarot remains alongside Moritz Seider, while Albert Johansson is projected to pair with Justin Faulk. Finally, Andreas Englund and Anton Johansson make up the final duo. This implies that William Wallinder will not return on Wednesday night.

Playing a team like the Canucks, Tarasov and the Red Wings could cook. For Tarasov, that could start to mean more for his future with the team. Coverage starts at 7:30 EST.