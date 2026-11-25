Former Montreal Canadiens player Kirby Dach has received a much needed change of scenery, having been traded to the Detroit Red Wings as a part of the blockbuster Dylan Larkin deal. Dach needed a fresh opportunity after his role steadily decreased during his time with Montreal. He should receive more chances on a Red Wings team with lineup positions ripe for the taking. This will be a crucial stretch for Dach; the 25 year old Fort Saskatchewan native is still trying to assert himself in the NHL.

Dach Looking Forward to Playing with Alex DeBrincat

The good news for Dach is he already has a strong connection to lean on as he adjusts to his new team in Detroit. That player in question is Alex DeBrincat; the two were teammates with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2019-2022. Dach spoke about his excitement to reunite with DeBrincat after his first Red Wings practice on Tuesday: “Yeah, it’s huge. It makes the transition just a little bit easier having a guy like that. ‘Cat’ and I were pretty close when we were in Chicago together and it’s nice to be able to see him again and be around him. It makes the transition a little smoother when you’re sitting besides him.”

DeBrincat was a guy who helped Dach adjust to the NHL level. Dach spent his first three years in the league with DeBrincat at Chicago. Both players were traded from the team in the 2022 offseason as Chicago entered a rebuild. DeBrincat spent one season with the Ottawa Senators before signing with the Red Wings in 2023. Dach had played his last five seasons with Montreal and now joins DeBrincat in Detroit.

Dach Needs to Take Advantage of Red Wings Opportunity

There is a chance DeBrincat and Dach could play together. With Larkin gone, the Red Wings center rotation is wide open. Andrew Copp currently finds himself as the first line center on DeBrincat’s line. Dach practiced on the third line with Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and JT Compher yesterday. That line placement could change down the line if Dach impresses in his new home.

Dach will be hoping the third time is the charm for him. He entered the NHL with high expectations as a highly touted prospect; there is a reason he was drafted third overall in 2019. The talent is there, but Dach has not been able to consistently deliver. The biggest issue throughout his career has been staying healthy with injuries taking a heavy toll. However, even when healthy the results have been underwhelming. Dach has amassed 53 goals and 91 assists for 144 points in 328 regular season games. Additionally, he has recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points in 28 postseason games.

Dach’s contract expires upon conclusion of this season, so he will need to perform in order to prove his worth. Whether that ends up in an extension with Detroit or another move elsewhere, Dach needs to take advantage of what should be an increased role on a struggling Red Wings team. Detroit has options either way; Dach could turn into a long-term piece for them or be utilized as an asset come trade deadline.

Dach will make his Red Wings debut tonight as Detroit takes on the Vancouver Canucks.