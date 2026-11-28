There is little doubt that the Detroit Red Wings’ price tag on Simon Edvinsson is high. If the Dylan Larkin trade was any indication, Detroit isn’t going to let a premium asset out the door for peanuts.

The question is just how high the tag is on Edvinsson. Well, according to one notable hockey journalist, the sticker shock reveals a massive asking price.

Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun revealed just how high the asking price is for the 23-year-old blueliner. And according to Garrioch, it’s an eye-watering price tag.

“A league executive told the Toronto Sun on Wednesday that the Wings are seeking two top prospects, a roster player and a pick in exchange for Edvinsson.”

So, two top prospects, likely a center and potentially a defenseman, a roster player, likely a defenseman who can step in to help now, and a draft pick, presumably a first-rounder.

Very few teams can swing that. And the ones that could do it will likely balk at the price.

The most common destination for Simon Edvinsson is the San Jose Sharks. The Red Wings are believed to want Michael Misa. However, the Sharks are reportedly not willing to do that. Now, if the asking price includes another prospect, which the Sharks have, they may not be too keen on seeing two high-end young players out the door.

There’s also the question of a roster player that the Red Wings could want. The Sharks would have to move out a blueliner to make the math work.

If that’s the case, it’s no wonder the Sharks haven’t pulled the trigger.

Red Wings Trying to Wait Out the Market

If there’s one thing everyone learned from the Dylan Larkin trade, it’s that interim GM Shawn Horcoff is not afraid to wait out the market.

The problem is that he’s already revealed his hand. The Montreal Canadiens played Horcoff’s game, and now everyone is wise to the situation.

Unlike Larkin, there’s a hard deadline on Simon Edvinsson. If he doesn’t sign by December 1, he would become ineligible to play this season.

That’s the major sticking point here. The Red Wings understand this situation. And while other teams may be willing to play ball, the bottom line is that the purported asking price would be just too much for just about every team.

Simon Edvinsson Could Be Stuck in Limbo

Meanwhile, Simon Edvinsson looks to be stuck in limbo. The Red Wings aren’t about to cheap out on their most valuable asset.

The organization is also believed to want to keep their star defenseman. But the problem only gets worse due to his reluctance to sign. Under those circumstances, it looks like Edvinsson is going nowhere fast.

Unless someone decides to pay Horcoff’s price, be it the Sharks or the Boston Bruins, the situation here will likely mean that Edvinsson may have no other choice but to head back to Europe to play out the remainder of this season.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that a last-minute deal happens. So, stay tuned because this situation figures to go down to the wire.