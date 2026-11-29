The Detroit Red Wings lost a winnable game. One reason? Andrew Copp revealed something no fan wants to hear about their team.

It took just three minutes and 13 seconds after the puck dropped for the Nashville Predators to prove a point to Detroit: This is a different Preds team from the last two seasons.

Before anyone at Little Caesars Arena knew what was happening, Nashville had a two-goal lead over the Red Wings. The Preds ended up winning 3-2, prompting Copp to admit the following, via RedWings.com:

“We were thinking it was gonna be an easier game than it was.”

Detroit should have known better, given Copp’s admission. You can’t go into a game with a 10-12-3 record against a team that is now third in the Central Division with 34 points.

Nashville was the NHL’s most overrated team in 2024-25 when their monster 2024 offseason didn’t translate into on-ice results. They were also below average last season before turning the corner.

As for Detroit, they’re looking to navigate through the post-Dylan Larkin era. From now until April, they can’t afford to consider any game to be an easy one if they plan on contending for the playoffs.

Copp’s Admission Implies Red Wings Have Accountability Issues

Detroit has no team captain this season, but they have leaders. Moritz Seider, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond — the three cornerstones — are wearing an ‘A.’

That ‘A’ should tell everyone in the NHL that Seider, DeBrincat, and Raymond are the team’s top leaders. But if Copp’s telling the media postgame that the Red Wings thought they were potentially going to have a relatively easy night, it says something about the team’s leadership.

Not to mention, there are seasoned veterans in that group, and that includes Copp. Viktor Arvidsson, Ben Chiarot, Justin Faulk, and John Gibson have all spent over a decade in the league. None of them should be letting Detroit — currently in last place in the Atlantic — potentially underestimate an opponent.

The Red Wings need to start asking themselves: When does accountability begin, and who does it begin with?

If they had an answer before the puck dropped on Saturday, they may not have gotten off to such a bad start that put them into a 0-2 hole within the game’s first three minutes and 13 seconds.

Loss To Nashville Should Be The Ultimate Learning Experience So Far

A team in transition like Detroit will have a lot of learning experiences. But Copp’s admission should be the biggest one throughout the Red Wings’ first 26 games.

It’s still early enough to claw back into contention this season. But refusing to treat every game like it will be a hard-earned win isn’t a winning recipe for a team playing in the Atlantic Division.

On Dec. 1, Detroit will face its biggest test in underestimating opponents. They are playing the Calgary Flames. Calgary is 11-15-2, and they rank 28th in the league with 70 goals scored. They’re also 26th with 95 goals allowed.

Detroit also lost to Calgary 4-1 on Oct. 24. To avoid a repeat result, they can’t approach the still-struggling Flames the same way they approached Nashville.