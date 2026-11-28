The Detroit Red Wings have seen a resurgence of productivity in a few of their seasoned veterans since the Dylan Larkin trade.

One of those players is John Gibson, whose shutout effort on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets could lead to recent history repeating itself.

Another player who’s been on the rise?

J.T. Compher, who has played under expectations since he signed with the Red Wings in July 2023 on a five-year deal.

Compher enjoyed a decent outing in 2023-24, posting 48 points and 19 goals in 77 games. His last two seasons have seen a stark regression, with 32 points and 11 goals in 76 games in 2024-25, and 28 points and 11 goals in 82 games last season.

This year, Compher has seen a resurgence, with nine points and five goals in 18 games with a remarkable 20.0 shooting percentage. Two of those five goals came in back-to-back games, one of which was the difference-maker on Friday.

What’s even more interesting?

Compher’s production has picked up since the Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin and brought in Kirby Dach. Dach and Compher have been appearing on the same line.

Compher’s Play Picking Up Amidst New Role With Red Wings

Following Detroit’s win, Compher spoke about his changing role. Via Craig Merz of NHL.com, Compher said:

“You always want to be as consistent as possible, playing a little bit more wing as of late. So, there’s just a little bit of a change but I feel pretty good with it. And just anything I can do to help the team win and kind of keep this thing rolling in the right direction.”

Since trading Larkin, Detroit is 2-0-0. Not only is Compher helping Detroit, but the entire team is looking as though it’s seeing a small resurgence. Whether that continues is a question the Red Wings will answer on Saturday night when they face the Nashville Predators and into December.

It’s also been an ironic turnaround for Detroit. Since Dylan Larkin left the team in late October, the Red Wings struggled until they made the trade. Then again, the dark cloud that was looming over them while Larkin was still with the team is no longer there.

Players Like Compher Must Keep Improving Their Game

Detroit closes out their November slate on Saturday night against the Predators. They open December against the Calgary Flames.

This gives Compher and the Red Wings two opportunities to keep building momentum against manageable opponents. Should they keep building that momentum, it would better prepare them for the tidal wave that includes matchups with five straight surefire playoff contenders:

Colorado Avalanche (12/3), at Boston Bruins (12/5), at New Jersey Devils (12/9), New York Rangers (12/11), and Florida Panthers (12/12).

Having Compher jump in and produce more offensively will help, since the Red Wings, despite playing better hockey lately, are still inconsistent with their scoring.

In their last five games, they are 3-2-0, but have scored just 12 times. They have, however, allowed just eight goals, including posting two shutouts. That’s a testament to their defense and goaltending.

Ideally, Compher keeps scoring, and a few more players follow his lead. If not, Detroit could still keep winning games by playing well defensively.