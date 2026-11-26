The Red Wings need anyone and everyone to step up and produce in the post-Dylan Larkin era. One former seventh-round pick has answered.

Emmitt Finnie scored two goals and posted three points in Detroit’s blowout 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Finnie’s efforts landed him the First Star award after he opened the scoring on a tip-in 76 seconds into the contest.

Finnie followed that up less than three minutes later at 4:05 in the first on a snap shot, with Marco Kasper pitching in for the helper. It was Finnie’s 10th goal of the season, briefly putting him in the lead among all Red Wings players.

Lucas Raymond’s power-play goal at 19:03 in the first period also marked his 10th goal of the year, tying Finnie. Still, Finnie sits atop Detroit’s skaters alongside Raymond, tied for the team lead in goals scored.

Overall, Finnie has 15 points in 24 games, halfway to the 30 points in 82 games he produced during his rookie season. That alone is improvement year-over-year. For a former 201st overall pick in 2023, Emmitt Finnie is dramatically defying expectations.

Emmitt Finnie Proving His Top-Six Role With The Red Wings

Finnie has been more than a viable point-producer in each of his first two seasons. He displays a sound, versatile game that has let him play winger and center early in his career.

Finnie has been adequate at the faceoff circle, winning 47.2 percent of his draws and 142 faceoffs overall. The latter number is second on the team, behind only Andrew Copp, who has won 190 draws.

His 18:25 average total ice time ranks fourth among Detroit’s forwards, and his plus-10 rating is second to Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who has a plus-12. For those who don’t think highly of plus/minus, Finnie is also clocking in a 52.7 Corsi For Percentage at even strength, a 12.5 on-ice shooting percentage, and a 91.5 on-ice save percentage.

Finnie has been on the ice for 23 goals this season at even strength — over halfway to the 44 he saw at even strength last season. He has also been on the ice for 13 goals against, slightly below the pace of 52 from a season ago.

Finnie is producing well above expected at even strength, with an expected goals for (xGF) of 18.3 and an expected goals against (xGA) of 15.1.

Emmitt Finnie Is A Potential Long-Term Answer In The Top Six

Finnie is one of the biggest winners of the Dylan Larkin trade. With Larkin no longer in the picture, it has allowed Finnie to step into a full-time top-six role and prove he didn’t need to rely on the former team captain for production.

Last season, Finnie was on the ice often with Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Finnie’s production could also work him into an eventual contract extension. He will be eligible for an extension in the summer of 2027.

With the Red Wings clawing for long-term top-six talent, only a meltdown will hurt Finnie’s chances. If he keeps building on his stellar season, he will be a top-six center or winger for this team.

Should he wind up as a top-six center, Finnie could make a lethal combo with Michael Hage, who is now in Detroit’s spotlight. Finnie could be the eventual 2C and Hage, the 1C, once the latter signs and acclimates himself to the NHL’s pace.

If that’s the case, then it will have positive future ramifications for a team seemingly in disarray. The hope now is for Finnie to keep producing.