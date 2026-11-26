There is no shortage of options for the Detroit Red Wings in a potential Simon Edvinsson trade.

But there’s one trade partner that emerges as the most logical choice for the 23-year-old RFA defenseman: The San Jose Sharks.

That’s the opinion that notable insider Elliotte Friedman made clear in the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

During the show, Friedman discussed the rumored destinations for Edvinsson, highlighting San Jose as the best landing spot for the blueliner.

“I think the team that makes the most sense for a lot of different reasons, A, they can make the trade, and B, they need him, is San Jose. And I think that’s a place he is willing to sign long-term.”

Those are encouraging remarks for Sharks fans. However, what might seem like a slam-dunk trade isn’t quite so simple.

“I’ve just heard there’s what stands right now is there’s a limit of where the Sharks are willing to go. And Detroit is still above that limit. That’s why I’ve been told that deal has not happened because it’s the most obvious one out there, particularly since I’ve heard he will sign there.”

So, there’s a specific return the Red Wings are looking to get for Simon Edvinsson, and that’s the line San Jose is unwilling to cross.

“It’s just San Jose says, ‘We feel we’ve gone far enough,’ and Detroit is like, ‘In our minds, you haven’t.’”

If that’s the case, what could be that line the Sharks are unwilling to cross?

Michael Misa Could Be the Bone of Contention Between Red Wings and Sharks

One of the working theories is that the Red Wings are looking to land another young center like Michael Hage. And it might just be that another Michael might be the bone of contention.

In particular, Michael Misa is believed to be the main piece the Red Wings want in return for Edvinsson.

While the Sharks have a surplus of young forwards, it seems that Misa is a bridge too far. The former second-overall pick is still among the NHL’s top prospects, and someone the Sharks aren’t exactly willing to give up.

Yes, San Jose likes Simon Edvinsson a lot. But it doesn’t seem that they like him enough to surrender Misa.

Perhaps Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff is playing the same game with the Sharks as he did with Montreal. He’s just looking to wait long enough so that San Jose eventually caves and pays the price.

Simon Edvinsson Trade May Go Beyond December 1

Another major talking point is the December 1 deadline. The chatter is that interested parties want to get a deal done before that deadline. If Simon Edvinsson remains without a contract at that point, he would become ineligible to play this season.

While Friedman echoed Frank Seravalli’s idea of the Red Wings signing Edvinsson to a one-year deal just to bypass the deadline, Friedman believes that interested parties in acquiring Edvinsson don’t want things to get to that point.

If signing a one-year deal is in fact an option, that might happen in the coming days. It remains unclear what the terms of that deal may be. But one thing is clear: The next few days will be fascinating for Red Wings fans.