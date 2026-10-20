Red Wings legends Darren McCarty, Joey Kocur, and Brett Hull revealed what Scotty Bowman was like as a head coach. Each player praised Bowman for his ability to manage the team on and off the ice.

Bowman is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in NHL history. The Hall of Famer ranks second all-time with 14 Stanley Cup titles, nine of which he won as a head coach.

During his time with the Red Wings, Bowman led the organization to three Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, and 2002.

Red Wings Legends Reveal What Scotty Bowman Was Really Like as a Coach

Red Wings legends Darren McCarty, Joey Kocur, and Brett Hull reflected on their experiences playing for Scotty Bowman.

McCarty revealed that Bowman gave every player a role to ensure they remained committed to the process. He also noted that Bowman immediately understood what the team was missing.

McCarty recalled a particular instance in which Bowman brought Kocur back to the team.

“I always say Scotty knew he had to bring Joey [Kocur] in because Joey came in as like the bigger dog knowing everything else. But Scotty knew us younger guys, he needed to corral them a little bit about being a pro, but on that level,” McCarty said during his Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast. “He’d treat everybody differently and always, guys like us, it was like, ‘Okay, I know what my job is.'”

Kocur recalled another instance when Bowman tasked him with rooming with Sergei Fedorov during the playoffs. The four-time Stanley Cup winner explained how Bowman was already thinking of getting the best out of Fedorov.

“He called me into the office right before the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1997, he goes, ‘You got to get [Fedorov] out with the boys, he’s got to come out for dinner, get him off whatever games he’s playing. Get him to be one of the guys on the road.’ He was that far ahead of the game.”

Hull also revealed that the Red Wings head coach was always approachable and enjoyable to talk to.

“When I first came to Detroit, I would go into the coach’s office and have a coffee and sit at his desk, and just talk,” Hull said during the podcast episode. “I think I had the upper hand because all the years he coached against my dad.”

Darren McCarty and Brett Hull Recalls a Bowman Speech Before Game 7

McCarty and Hull revealed how Bowman informed the Red Wings players of his intention to retire.

McCarty recalled a speech Bowman gave before Game 7 of Detroit’s playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in 2002. During the speech, he expressed gratitude to the team.

“We didn’t know it at the time that after we won [the Stanley Cup] he was going to retire, we weren’t thinking about that. But then he laid out the ‘I didn’t tell guys I appreciated them.’ Going back, it was pretty cool to have that moment,” McCarty said during his podcast.

Hull chimed in and explained why the Red Wings head coach expressed his gratitude to the team.

“He was so smart. Like, he knew he appreciated everyone, but you just couldn’t let him know.”