Red Wings May Have an Eye on Capitals Prospect in Larkin Trade

The Detroit Red Wings could be looking at a very specific target in a potential deal involving Dylan Larkin and the Washington Capitals.

The prevailing chatter has been that the Red Wings want a younger center to replace Larkin. But that’s not really something that the Caps can afford. But what could move the needle is 20-year-old Ilya Protas.

The junior Protas is a former third-round pick from 2024. He’s transitioned well enough into Washington’s lineup this season, scoring one goal and five points in 11 games. While those numbers aren’t going to knock anyone’s socks off, insider Pierre LeBrun thinks that’s the key piece to a Red Wings-Capitals trade.

“My sense is the Caps have engaged to some level, but I can’t tell how hard they’ve pushed. Ilya Protas would be an obvious target for Detroit in any package.”

The comments, as written in The Athletic, highlight how there is a bit of flexibility on the part of the Red Wings insofar as getting a deal done with the Capitals. Larkin reportedly added Washington to his trade list, making a potential deal there a possibility.

But there might be another data point to support that Larkin heading to Washington isn’t totally out of left field.

Elliotte Friedman Also Believes Ilya Protas Is the Guy Red Wings Want

Another interesting data point posits the Red Wings are seriously looking into Ilya Protas.

During Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, another notable insider, Elliotte Friedman, discussed the possibility of Detroit targeting the younger Protas.

In particular, Friedman referred to the latest Kris Draper sighting, taking in a Capitals game.

“I’m sure he’s (Draper) looking at one of the Protuses there… Although someone told me he hasn’t played great yet this year.”

The comment certainly points towards Ilya Protas. Friedman added that there’s definite interest even if he’s not off to the best start to this season.

“Someone who was at that game tonight sent me a note and saying he hasn’t had a great start to the year, but it’s early.”

Friedman was referring to the Capitals game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. The Caps won 5-2, but it was the older Protas, Aliaksei, who got his first goal of the season.

Given the transition in place right now, the Capitals would certainly have a legitimate reason for wanting the former Red Wings captain.

Is a Capitals Deal for Larkin Realistic?

It’s tough to determine just how realistic a Capitals-Red Wings trade could be at this point. There doesn’t seem to be a real hurry to want to get a deal done. Moreover, Larkin’s suspension at this point just bought Detroit a little more breathing room.

The thing to keep in mind here is that the Capitals are motivated to get something done. They will need to adjust to a post-Ovechkin reality, making a guy like Dylan Larkin a good fit for a largely veteran team.

So, it remains unclear whether a prospect like Ilya Protas will be enough to move the needle. Likely, the Capitals will have to throw someone else in. While Ryan Leonard’s name has been in the mix, he’s not likely heading the other way.

That’s why the Red Wings may ultimately pass on the Capitals’ offer. But there’s always room for a surprising move to happen.