Red Wings Have New Reason To Revisit Dylan Larkin Trade With One Team

No Dylan Larkin trade has taken place yet, but the Detroit Red Wings must strongly consider talking with one particular team.

It is no secret that the Minnesota Wild have been interested in Dylan Larkin. But no trade materialized over the summer, during training camp and the preseason, or even early in the regular season.

The Red Wings reportedly wanted more than just potential futures in a trade. Now? One of those so-called futures doesn’t look like a future anymore.

Danila Yurov may not be a clear-cut number-one center yet. But given his recent production, he’s well on his way into a top-six role.

Yurov already has four goals in nine games, a 26.7 shooting percentage, and a career shooting percentage of 16.8. He also has five total points this season, putting him on pace to log at least a half-point per game.

Dylan Larkin Trade To Minnesota For Danila Yurov Makes More Sense In October

In the summer, it’s easy to understand why the Red Wings would have hesitated. Yurov was unproven, and he had 27 points in 73 career games. Yurov never would have given Detroit a legitimate reason to part ways with its established first-line center.

Now, things are different. For one, the Red Wings are seeing ample production from their younger players. Emmitt Finnie has shown he’s capable of moving forward as a top-six center. His production — five points and three goals in eight games — further drives that point home.

Finnie’s linemate, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, has six points and two goals in eight games. And he looks like a brewing power forward with 31 hits so far.

Over the summer, Finnie looked best suited for a future bottom-six role, while Brandsegg-Nygard hadn’t even proved that he belonged with the big club.

Then there are established youngsters like Moritz Seider, whom head coach Todd McLellan strongly praised following Detroit’s comeback win over the San Jose Sharks. Lucas Raymond is an established player, while Anton Johansson, Nate Danielson, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka have all stuck around and shown flashes.

Add Yurov to this mix, and the Wings have at least a player capable of skating 16-17 minutes per game, if not more. Of course, for a player like Larkin, Yurov wouldn’t be the only asset involved in the trade. Charlie Stramel could be involved, along with a first-round draft pick. The latter would make for better currency to be used in a future trade.

What Made Zero Sense In The Summer Is Making Sense In The Fall

It is perfectly understandable why the Red Wings would have avoided a Dylan Larkin trade that potentially involved futures and unproven players. You’re taking a proven center who spent a contingent of his career as the team captain and shipping him somewhere else for unknowns. Not to mention the fact that Larkin scored 30+ goals in five straight seasons.

You can’t trade a player like that for an unproven Danila Yurov. While nine games don’t prove that Yurov can play, it indicates that his stock is trending north. Given the way players like Finnie, Brandsegg-Nygard, and others are putting up solid numbers, it further indicates that a player like Yurov would fit in.

It will be an interesting development to see if Yurov’s recent play causes interim general manager Shawn Horcoff to pick up the phone and discuss a potential trade with Minnesota.