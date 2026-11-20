Defenseman Simon Edvinsson won’t sign an offer sheet this season. It’s not because the ones he’s gotten don’t meet his expectations.

It’s out of fear. That fear does not necessarily involve anything with himself or any of the teams willing to extend him one. The fear is that the Detroit Red Wings would match it.

According to insider Frank Servalli, multiple teams have reached out to Edvinsson’s camp with potential offer sheets. However, Simon Edvinsson has been reluctant to accept one because that would open the door for the Red Wings to match it.

“Sources say multiple teams made overtures on offer sheets in an attempt end the saga but Edvinsson has chosen not to engage because he does not want to give Detroit an opportunity to match.”

That situation would be similar to what the Anaheim Ducks did with Leo Carlsson. Last summer, the Philadelphia Flyers extended Carlsson a five-year contract worth $18 million AAV. Carlsson’s camp jumped at the opportunity, leaving the Ducks with two choices: Take the compensation or match it.

The Ducks matched it. In doing so, the Ducks kept their top-line center.

That’s the prospect that Simon Edvinsson faces with the Detroit Red Wings. There is no guarantee that the organization would respect his wishes to play elsewhere. Even if the Wings could get some hefty compensation for the offer sheet, the club has been adamant about keeping the young defenseman.

Deadline Approaching for Simon Edvinsson and Red Wings

The problem is not the offer sheet, the standoff, or Simon Edvinsson’s desire to play for another team.

The problem is that the December 1 deadline is fast approaching. That deadline entails Edvinsson missing the entire season even if he doesn’t sign. The current rules state that if he doesn’t have a contract by the December 1 deadline, he would be ineligible to play this season.

That would be a tough blow for a 23-year-old rising star. It would be an even bigger blow, nonetheless, for the organization. Detroit would lose the player for the season and get nothing in return.

While such a situation would not cost the Red Wings anything financially, the optics of having Simon Edvinsson sit out the season over a contract dispute would be far more than a black eye for the organization.

The Red Wings still have time to sort out the situation before it reaches an irreversible point. But one does have to wonder if either side will let things get to that point.

Sweden Could Be the Ultimate Destination

One of the running rumors at this point is that Simon Edvinsson is prepared to go back to Sweden and play there this season if a deal cannot happen in North America.

The decision seems to be the most sensible one for the 23-year-old. If the Red Wings are reluctant to make a trade happen, and if they’re not willing to sign Edvinsson while they work out a deal, then there may not be any other way out.

If things got to that point, it would be a shame for Simon Edvinsson, the Red Wings, and the NHL as a whole. The entire saga would set a negative precedent, and, well, it could open the door for other RFAs down the line to really dig their heels into the sand.